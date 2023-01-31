DWTS Pro Links Up With Former Host for Secret Project

A “Dancing With the Stars” pro who recently announced her retirement from the show has linked up with former DWTS host Tom Bergeron for a new project.

Cheryl Burke has teased the upcoming project on her Instagram Stories, but hasn’t given any details about what she and Bergeron may be working on.

“Cookin up something exciting with none other than my Dance Dad, @tombergeron. Stay tuned… #2023isgoingtobeamazing,” Burke captioned a photo of her and Bergeron on a video call.

Here’s what you need to know:

Cheryl Burke & Tom Bergeron Both Appeared Excited in the Video

Without giving away any additional information about what they may be working on, both Bergeron and Burke looked excited in the photo that she shared. Bergeron had a big smile on his face and put his hands up as if to wave while Burke snapped a pic of her computer screen with her cell phone.

On January 3, 2023, Burke announced that she was starting her own YouTube show called “Diving Deep.”

“You will hear stories that you never heard anywhere else from some of my friends who you may have heard of before like AJ McLean from the Backstreet Boys, Carrie Ann Inaba from Dancing with the Stars, Jack Osbourne, and many more. We will dive deep, get vulnerable, and diamond paint, while we talk about some of their most memorable and vulnerable moments of their lives that we don’t always get to see or hear about amidst the glitz and glamour shown in front of the camera,” she wrote in an Instagram caption.

While it’s possible that Bergeron could be a part of an upcoming episode of “Diving Deep,” Burke seemed to suggest that the two friends are working on something totally separate.

Burke previously told Fox News that she’s got another television project that she’s working on, though it’s unclear if Bergeron will be involved.

“There is another show that is on television that is not me teaching someone how to dance,” she told the outlet. “It definitely will show a different side of me, and it will definitely veer, because that’s where I am in my life, toward what I want to continue to spread, which is vulnerability, tenacity, strength, and being able to persevere through all the hardships and all of that as well through this platform.”

Tom Bergeron Was a Guest on Cheryl Burke’s Podcast

Bergeron has done a few small projects since he lost his hosting job on “Dancing With the Stars.” He has, however, kept some of the friendships he made while working on the dance competition show and is incredibly close to Burke.

On the September 6, 2022, episode of the “Burke in the Game” podcast, Burke had a candid chat with Bergeron. During the interview — which took place before Burke’s DWTS departure — she asked him if he would ever return to DWTS. Although he didn’t outright say no, he did say that there are other people in his role, referring to Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro.

Bergeron provided a bit of an update on his life since he no longer hosts the show.

“I kind of like this… you have to remember, I’m very old. And I’ve been doing this for a long time. This is my 50th year in broadcasting. Cuz I started when I was 17,” Bergeron said. “Now, I’m at a point that I can pick and choose occasionally to do some stuff, and I’m kind of loving it. I really am.”

