Former DWTS Pro ‘Devastated’ After Dear Friend’s Sudden Death

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Cheryl Burke has reacted to the sudden death of Jacoby Jones. Jones, a former football player, was on season 16 of the dance competition show. And, though he wasn’t partnered with Burke, the two became friends.

On the July 19 episode of the “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast, Burke expressed deep sadness over the loss.

“I just wanted to take a minute to dedicate this episode to my friend, Jacoby Jones. He was very important to me and I wanted to make sure to honor him in my own special way,” Burke said at the beginning of the podcast.

Jones died in his sleep at his home in Houston, Texas, on July 13, according to NBC News. During his football career, he played five seasons with the Houston Texans. He was paired with Karina Smirnoff on “Dancing With the Stars” and they finished the competition in third place.

Jones’ cause of death was not clear at the time of this writing. Jones was 40 years old.

Cheryl Burke Spoke Highly of Jacoby Jones

On her podcast, Burke had wonderful things to say about Jones.

“I’m just so heartbroken and devastated. This man really lit up a room. … He wasn’t my dance partner, but we did do a trio and I did spend a lot of time with him after the season when we went to New Orleans for his charity and his foundation,” Burke continued.

“And this man just gives back and he’s such, he was such a ball of joy. And I’ll never forget just, I lost my voice after that whole trip because I was just laughing my ass off and we were having the best time. He had such great friends around him,” she added.

Days earlier, Burke posted a tribute on her Instagram feed.

“Absolutely devastated by the loss of my dear friend and fellow #dwts co-star, Jacoby Jones, who passed away in his sleep early this morning. While we weren’t dance partners, I had the honor of sharing unforgettable moments with him, from being part of his trio dance to supporting his cherished foundation. My heart aches for Jacoby and his family. My prayers are with you all. Rest in peace, Jacoby. You will be deeply missed,” she wrote.

Fans Showed Cheryl Burke Love & Support

Shortly after Burke posted her tribute to Jones on social media, dozens of fans commented on her post to show love and support and to leave their condolences.

“So sad. My heart goes out to his family. He was such a great person and so good in the show. May he rest in peace,” one person wrote.

“Sending prayers to his family and friends. So sorry to hear this,” someone else added.

“I’m so sorry for his loss. What a performer. Such a bright light in the world,” a third comment read.

“Oh no, this is so sad! May his memory be a blessing to all who knew and loved him! Prayers up for his family,” a fourth Instagram user said.

