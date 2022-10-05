Cheryl Burke ‘Really Hurt’ By Latest Twist in Divorce Battle

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Cheryl Burke has revealed the latest turn in her divorce from ex-husband, actor Matthew Lawrence, and how she is “really hurt by the whole situation.”

Here’s what is going on in Burke and Lawrence’s on-going divorce proceedings.

Burke Said They Are Going to Trial Over Their Dog

On the October 4 episode of her podcast “Burke in the Game,” Burke revealed that the divorce is almost entirely settled, but they are headed to trial over their dog, Isabella.

“I am now officially divorced. This all happened the premiere night of ‘Dancing With the Stars.’ I saw it in the press, didn’t believe it until my attorney called me two days later,” Burke revealed on her podcast.

But she went on to say that “it’s still not over.”

“It’s still not over because we have to maybe go to trial. Well, we are going to go to trial unless he all of a sudden calls it off. But that will happen in January,” said the dancer.

She continued by saying that she is “just still really hurt by the whole situation.”

Getting audibly choked up, Burke said, “That’s my dog. Ysabella is my daughter. I’m a dog mom and that’s it. I couldn’t even imagine my life — I could just cry right now — couldn’t imagine my life without her.”

Ysabella is a French bulldog that Lawrence gave Burke for their first wedding anniversary, Burke revealed on Instagram at the time.

But on the September 19 episode of her podcast, Burke said that she has been the one primarily responsible for Ysabella since they got the dog and she thinks this effort by Lawrence to get custody of Ysabella is “vindictive.”

“Since day one, I have honestly been the person responsible for [Ysabella] both financially and emotionally. She is technically my emotional support animal, or my service dog,” said Burke. “I just took her with me to New York, she flew with me, she was sitting on my lap, so she is a service dog. … I paid the majority of the cost as far as Ysabella goes and now I guess to have this happen just really feels like it’s vindictive and I’m really sad about it. I couldn’t imagine my life without her.”

Burke Also Said She Hopes to Have What Her ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partner Sam Champion Has With His Husband Rubem

On the October 4 episode of the podcast, Burke welcomed her season 31 “Dancing With the Stars” partner Sam Champion and his husband Rubem Robierb, a photographer and visual artist, as her guests. Ahead of their appearance, she praised how involved Robierb has been in Champion’s journey on the show and said she hopes to find that some day.

“They both came [to Los Angeles] from New York. We were supposed to betraveling back and forth, but with the intensity of the schedule … it’s just not realistic to be able to travel back and forth,” said Burke.

She went on to detail on Robierb has been helping Champion with his tendons and hips, which have been bothering him throughout the process and she is so impressed by the love and support they have for each other.

“There is so much love there. No expectations from either side. I just want to be able to hopefully find someone like that as well,” said the dancer.

She added, “It has been such a short, yet long journey. I have definitely been more awake during the season, meaning I am a lot more present, I think, than I have ever been. And I am just trying to surrender to the good, bad and ugly and it’s been really scary, but also, it’s been eye-opening.”

“Dancing With the Stars” airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Pacific time on Disney Plus.

READ NEXT: LOOK: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Honors Late Contestant Anne Heche