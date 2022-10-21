‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Is ‘Likely’ Done With the Show

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Cheryl Burke is once again opening up about her plans for the future, and they may not include the ballroom dance competition.

Burke previously shared that she wants to retire from dancing professionally for a number of reasons, but she opened up even more after being eliminated from “Dancing With the Stars” season 31.

During her Sunday, October 16, 2022 episode of her podcast “Burke In the Game,” Burke talked about why she’s choosing to “likely” leave the show.

Burke Is Not Sure About Her Future on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Burke shared her feelings about she and her season 31 partner Sam Champion being eliminated from the competition after Disney+ night. The dancer said she felt blessed to have gotten so far in the competition in the first place. That doesn’t mean she wants to continue dancing on the show in the future, however.

“What I’m saying is, a lot of people have asked me if this is my last season,” she said. “And the answer to that question is, likely, yes, this is my last season, as a dancer, that is. Of course, I would love to still be a part of the family somehow. And I’m not sure what that means to the people who make those decisions.”

She added, “To have been a part of this show for 26 seasons, this is hard for me. I’ve said it in the past that I was gonna stop, but I always come back.”

Burke said that it’s hard for her to think about saying goodbye to the show after nearly two decades.

“The reason is because I want to be okay with the uncertainty of what live is about to throw at me,” she said. “Until I close a chapter, how do I expect another one to open?”

The dancer said she would love to join the show as a judge or a host in future seasons.

“Not saying I’m trying to take someone’s job… you can always add another host, you can always add another judge. It’s a two-hour show with no commercial breaks,” Burke concluded.

Burke Also Shared an Update About Her Sobriety

Burke took to Instagram to share a personal update with her fans, giving her followers a closer look at what she has been going through on her journey through alcoholism, sobriety, and her divorce all while being in the public eye.

“I had used my addiction to numb my reality and embrace the world with no qualms,” Burke wrote. “However, with each drink I drank, especially the last couple of years of my partying days, my fears, and the negative thoughts that slowly got louder and louder in my head became unbearable.”

Burke shared that she was poisoning herself with the alcohol and made the decision to stop drinking four years ago.

“I’m grateful I’ve been pushed to staying curious about this work,” Burke said in the update. “And I’m grateful for striving to be better instead of bitter. I’m proud of the woman I am today and of the woman I want to become.”

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.