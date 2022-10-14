DWTS Pro Teases Looming Retirement: ‘Close This Chapter’

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Cheryl Burke is seemingly planning to retire from the show after season 31 concludes.

After her elimination from the show, Burke shared clips in tribute to her partner and teased that she may retire.

“Sam, I’m so proud of all of the hard work you have done, the person you are, and the difference you have made,” Burke wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for all of the joy, laughter, and love you have brought into my life. Wouldn’t have wanted to close this chapter with anyone else.”

Burke Wants to Be a Judge on the Show

The 38-year-old professional dancer has been on the show since season two of the competition, and she has been open about the possibility of retiring in the future and moving on to a different position on the show, though those positions have not been available to her.

After being eliminated from season 31, Burke shared her hopes for next season with ET Online.

“It will likely be my last season,” she told the outer. “Give me another job on the show. There’s lots of different titles, but I have had the same one since 2006 … Hopefully it’s within this family — if not, that’s okay too — but, like anybody, you know, you like to get promoted.”

Burke added that she thinks there could be room for five judges instead of just four on the panel, which currently is made up of Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli.

“Just saying, there’s only one woman up there — that’s my sister,” Burke told the outlet, speaking about Inaba. “So let’s go, sister from another mister!”

Burke Has Shared that She Would Also Be Open to Hosting ‘Dancing With the Stars’

“Dancing With the Stars” is currently hosted by Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro, but Burke would be open to joining that group.

In a previous interview with Us Weekly, Burke revealed what she wants to do in the future on the competition reality show.

“I hope to be a judge or a cohost on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ in the near future,” Burke told the outlet.

Burke would like to retire at some point because she feels as though she’s getting to be old to be a professional ballroom dancer, she shared with Elizabeth Vargas, a former ABC News Anchor on the “Heart of the Matter” podcast. The podcast is part of a Partnership to End Addiction, which Burke has felt passionate about. The interview took place in 2021, and Burke has since started and ended her next season on “Dancing With the Stars.”

“I’ve been going through personal issues and everything’s been so uncertain. I’m 37, am I going…” Burke Shared. “That makes no sense, and this is in October. But that question mark of just how long can I live as a dancer? Let’s be real here, a lot of women in their early 30s retire. This is not a sport that you could last forever and especially as a woman, and nor do I want to be that person who looks old grandma over here barely kicking her leg up.”