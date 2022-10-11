Cheryl Burke Talks Retiring From ‘Dancing With the Stars’

On Monday, October 10, pro dancer Cheryl Burke and her partner Sam Champion were eliminated from “Dancing With the Stars” season 31. On a prior podcast episode, she talked about whether it’s time to “hang up the [dancing] shoes.”

Cheryl Burke Said It’s ‘About Damn Time’ to Hang It Up

On the October 2 episode of her podcast “Burke in the Game,” the dancer said that it’s “about damn time” to hang it up, joking that she should use her mouth for money — i.e., the way she has gotten so involved in podcasting. She is also interested in possibly being a host, something Champion said he thinks she would be incredible at.

“It’s about damn time that I use my mouth for money and hang up the shoes soon,” said Burke.

Champion responded, “I think that as a personsality, as a talent, Cheryl, you have gifts that you haven’t been allowed to use yet. You are an amazing host. You’re a great coach, you’re a great dancer, but you’re an amazing host.”

Burke was full of gratitude for the compliments, but Champion wasn’t done.

He continued, “I would watch a show that you hosted because you care about the people on it, no matter what it is — a competition show, a talk show, a mental health show. Because you’re not talking for the sake of talking. We’ve got people that do that and we’ve got people who have great shows that do that. But I think there’s something special to someone who has a show or hosts a show who makes that show about the people. I love that and that is value to me and you have that.”

What do you think, fans? Would you love to see Burke transition into hosting? She hasn’t officially said season 31 will be her last and we would love to see her make a run at a third Mirrorball trophy.

Burke won season two and season three of the show, but has not won since. Her highest finish after season three were two second-place seasons — in season eight, she finished runner-up with Gilles Marini and in season 13, she and Rob Kardashian finished in second place as well.

Burke actually told Heavy during season 30 that part of her wants a third win “so bad.”

“There’s a part of me that wants that freakin’ third Mirrorball so bad! It’s been since 2007, for god’s sake!” said Burke, but she went on to say that she’s just grateful to have been a part of “Dancing With the Stars” at all.

“At the end of the day, I can be all greedy and say I want all the Mirrorballs like Derek [Hough], but I’ve done it already and it’s just great to be part of something for so long celebrating ballroom dance. Who knew?” said the dancer.

After her season 31 elimination, Burke said in an Instagram story that it definitely felt “weird” to be eliminated so early in the season — in all her years on the show, this is tied for Burke’s earliest elimination. She has only gone out in 10th place or lower four times in 26 seasons.

“It feels really weird to be eliminated this early. However, I had the best tiem with my friend, my fam and my dance partner for life, Sam Champion,” said Burke.

Sam Champion Also Called Cheryl Burke ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Royalty

As part of their post-season interview circuit, Burke and Champion appeared on “Good Morning America,” where Champion referred to Burke as “‘Dancing With the Stars’ Royalty,” which all the GMA hosts agreed with. He also said he cannot believe what she has put her body through for 26 seasons.

“We all watch the show and we all see these dancers do this season after season and Cheryl is 26 seasons on this. When you go through it, even for just a few weeks, you realize what they put their bodies through. These are elite athletes that have injuries and still go through the dance — Cheryl, I can’t even imagine what it’s like what you put your body through every year,” said Champion, to which GMA host Michael Strahan added that every NFL player he has talke dto who has been on the show has told him that “Dancing With the Stars” is the hardest thing they’ve ever done.

Champion also said he can’t wait to just spend time outside of the show with Burke, telling the “Good Morning America” hosts, “I’m looking forward to spending some time with Cheryl. People need to know how amazing this young woman is. Not only is she a pro dancer and probably the best there’s ever been after 26 seasons, but the life experience, learning things from Cheryl. I can’t wait to just hang out with her now and not have to balance at the same time.”

On the October 9 episode of her podcast, Burke echoed those sentiments, saying of Champion, “It’s been lovely, my time with Sam and seeing him every day. As you guys know, we were friends first before this and we will be closer friends and family members at this point after this experience.”

“Dancing With the Stars” airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern and 5 p.m. Pacific time on Disney Plus.