DWTS Pro Rehearsing ‘Farewell’ Number For Finale Amid Retirement Talk

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Cheryl Burke seems to be planning on sharing one final dance in the ballroom during the season 31 finale.

Burke shared a behind-the-scenes video from rehearsals with professional dancer Pasha Pashkov ahead of the show’s season finale. When the post was first shared, Burke’s caption read that she was rehearsing her “farewell” number, but she has since changed it with no reference to saying “farewell.”

The original caption can be seen in a post uploaded to Reddit.

Now, the TikTok comment reads, “Rehearsing for the @officialdwts Finale on Monday on @Disney+.”

Burke has been a dancer on “Dancing With the Stars’ for 23 seasons, and she has won the show twice.

At 37 years old, Burke has spoken openly about the toll professional dancing has taken on her body and her desire to retire from being a pro on the show and move into a different position

Some Fans Think Burke Will Return to the Show as a Judge

Fans on Reddit and in the TikTok comments think Burke may have changed her caption because she will be returning to the show, just in a different capacity.

“i wonder if after the dance they’ll announce she’s succeeding len as a judge,” one person wrote on Reddit.

One person wrote, “Oh come on! Give Cheryl Len’s seat for next season! She’s the right person for the job and has proven her loyalty to DWTS.”

“Cheryl reposted it on tiktok now captioning it Rehearsing for the DWTS finale,” another comment reads. “So I think that they’ll announce her as a new judge OR she was going to wait for Monday to announce she isn’t coming back as a pro (even tho she said it on her podcast anyways). So I’d say its more likely she’s gonna be the new judge.”

Goodman announced his retirement during the Monday, November 14 episode of “Dancing With the Stars.”

“I’ve been with the show since it started in 2005 and it has been a huge pleasure to be part of such a wonderful show, but I decided I’d like to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain,” Goodman shared during the show before thanking the “Dancing With the Stars” family.

No announcements have been made about when or if Goodman will be replaced at the time of writing.

Burke Would Love to Host or Judge the Ballroom Competition

In 2021, Burke opened up to Hello! Magazine about what she would really like to happen in her time on “Dancing With the Stars,” saying that she’d like to be a judge on the show, or even a judge on the UK-equivalent “Strictly Come Dancing.”

“I have been begging for that job, how many seasons does a girl have to do?” Burke joked with the outlet.

She added a comment about how she would “do it in a heartbeat, here or in the UK, I love the UK version.”

She also opened up about wanting to retire on the October 2 episode of her podcast “Burke in the Game.”

“It’s about damn time that I use my mouth for money and hang up the shoes soon,” said Burke.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+. The season finale will air on Monday, November 21.