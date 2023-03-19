DWTS Pro Is ‘Sad’ After Announcing Her Decision to Leave the Show

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” pro Cheryl Burke is feeling “sad” following her decision to leave the show. Burke joined the program in season 2, winning her first Mirrorball that same year with partner Drew Lachey. On season 31, she announced her decision to retire.

On the March 9, 2023, episode of Chris Harrison’s “The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever,” Burke opened up about her decision. “It’s very empowering, but it’s also sad,” Burke said. “It doesn’t not cross my mind that maybe I should have stuck it out another five, six seasons. Physically, I could have done it, Chris. But mentally…” Burke explained.

Burke participated in 26 seasons of the show. She won the Mirrorball in back-to-back seasons; with Lachey in season 2 and with Emmitt Smith in season 3.

Cheryl Burke Said ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Is All She Knows

Cheryl Burke Says 'DWTS' Retirement Was NOT A 'Easy Decision'

Burke attended Elton John’s Oscar’s Viewing Party that benefitted the Elton John Aids Foundation on March 12, 2023. During the event, Burke chatted with Access Hollywood about her DWTS departure.

“It’s emotional,” she said. “I was a part of that show for 26 seasons, you know? And I grew up on that show. I started when I was 21. I’m 38 now. It really was not an easy decision, but I guess no decision like that is going to be easy. I mean, they’re my family. This is all I know, is that show. Because I moved here for the show, you know?” she continued.

Burke went on to say that she’s experienced a roller coaster of emotions following her decision to walk away from “Dancing With the Stars,” but she does remind herself that she will still be in touch with the people that she’s met over the years.

“They’ll be my family forever,” she said. She said that she would “love to” judge but admitted that the decision for her to return in that capacity isn’t “up to” her. This isn’t the first time that Burke has opened up about wanting to judge, either.

“I think the whole world knows at this point that I would definitely love to. But it’s not up to me,” she told Entertainment Tonight in November 2022.

Cheryl Burke Has Started a Podcast & Started a New Talk Show on YouTube

Since her departure from “Dancing With the Stars,” Burke has launched a couple of side projects. She started her very own podcast called “Burke in the Game” and also has her own YouTube talk show called “Diving Deep.”

“For those of you who know me you know I love to diamond paint. I’m excited to introduce you to something I’ve been working on for a couple of years now that started when the world was under lockdown during the pandemic (hence my different hairstyles you’re about to witness, ha) my new talk show, Diving Deep,” Burke captioned a YouTube video announcing her show.

Burke has also been showing her Instagram followers how to ballroom by uploading instructional videos to her feed.

“You voted that I start with the basics and teach one ballroom dance a week so get ready to learn how to Cha Cha Cha,” she captioned one of her videos on February 15, 2023.

