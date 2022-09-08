Cheryl Burke Season 31 ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partner Revealed

Cheryl Burke is a professional dancer who has been a fixture on “Dancing With the Stars” since season two of the show, and she’s grown herself a huge fanbase in that time.

The dancer originally said she was unsure if she would be returning for season 31 of the show, but after changes were announced that included a move to Disney+ and the return of original showrunner Conrad Green, Burke decided to take part in the competition at least one more time.

Read on to learn who she’s partnered with in the upcoming season.

Burke Will be Dancing With With ‘Good Morning America’ Weatherman Sam Champion

Burke has been partnered with the “Good Morning America” weather man Sam Champion. Burke shared a touching post in honor of their partnership after the announcement.

“I am thrilled to announce my new partner @samchampion for #DWTS season 31!” she wrote on Instagram. “Sam has been a friend of mine for nearly 10 years and I cannot wait to bring our incredible friendship to you all this season on @disneyplus! Let’s go!!!”

She hashtagged the photos “#TeamThunderFromDownUnder.”

She also shared a throwback video of the two.

“Can you believe this was 2013 and now we’re actually partners on @dancingwiththestars?! Let’s go @samchampion!!” Burke wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Champion also shared the news.

“Showering you with some news… I’m on @dancingwiththestars partnered with @cherylburke,” he wrote on Instagram.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Premieres on September 19

Season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” premieres on Monday, September 19 on Disney+. The show will be the first live competition show to stream on the platform.

Moving to the streaming service means always being able to be live coast-to-coast, which could also lead to more fair voting. When the show was on ABC, it aired at 8 p.m. Eastern time and Pacific time, but the voting always closed before 10 p.m. Eastern time and results were revealed, meaning that people on the west coast never got a chance to watch the dances before voting if they wanted to participate in voting.

The show has just a few original cast members remaining. Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Len Goodman all return to the judging table, and they’re joined by six-time Mirrorball champion Derek Hough.

The ballroom dance competition is set to be hosted by Tyra Banks, who took over in that position ahead of season 29 when Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews were ousted, and Mirrorball champion Alfonso Ribeiro. Ribeiro was announced as a host of the show in June 2022.

Here are the partnerships you’ll see in the ballroom this season:

Britt Stewart & Daniel Durant

Cheryl Burke & Sam Champion

Mark Ballas & Charli D’Amelio

Peta Murgatroyd & Jason Lewis

Emma Slater & Trevor Donovan

Koko Iwasaki & Vinny Guadagnino

Daniella Karagach & Joseph Baena

Witney Carson & Wayne Brady

Val Chmerkovskiy & Gabby Windey

Alan Bersten & Jessie James Decker

Artem Chigvintsev & Heidi D’Amelio

Gleb Savchenko & Shangela

Louis Van Amstel & Cheryl Ladd

Brandon Armstrong & Jordin Sparks

Pasha Pashkov & Teresa Giudice

Sasha Farber & Selma Blair

"Dancing With the Stars" season 31 premieres on Monday, September 19, 2022.

