‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Recalls ‘Painful’ Dance: ‘Hard to Watch’

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Cheryl Burke has been taking a look back at her time on the ballroom dance competition ahead of season 31 of the show.

Burke recently shared a video of herself dancing with actor Cristián de la Fuente Sabarots, who was her partner during season 6 of the show. The couple was dancing the Samba to “Sobe Son” when she felt the star pop something in his arm.

Burke opened up to E! Online about the injury previously.

“Cristián de la Fuente, I broke his arm live on television when we did the samba and at the very end we had this dip and I feel my head just crash to the dance floor,” she told the outlet while talking about the different injuries her partners had sustained while on the dance floor.

Burke Says the Dance Is ‘Hard to Watch’

In the new Instagram Reel, Burke shared that it’s hard for her to watch the dance.

“This is really hard for me to watch,” Burke said. “I can’t handle when anybody’s in pain, let alone my dance partner, and then I felt like he went blank, but I heard something pop in his arm right when I dipped.”

In the video, Burke falls to the ground as Sabarots tries to dip her.

“Another @dancingwiththestars reaction… I can’t lie, this one hurts to watch! 💃🏽🥺 #dance #dancing #dwts,” she wrote as the caption to the video.

The couple ultimately made it all the way to the season finale after the injury, though they did not win the competition.

Burke Also Spoke Up About Healing Following Her Divorce

In another Instagram video, Burke opened up about her divorce and what the healing process has been like for her.

“I know this might sound basic but thought I’d share anyway in case one person can relate,” Burke wrote in the caption. “I’m currently learning how to set boundaries and to say the word, NO. This has been a daily practice fore me and I have discovered that freedom isn’t the ability to say yes, it’s to say NO. Do you agree?”

In the video, she writes, “If you are newly divorced don’t ever be afraid to say… 1. NO if you’d rather spend time alone than go out with your friends. 2. NO if someone wants your number to take you out on a date but you’re not ready to date yet. 3. NO if your friends try to pressure you into dating again or telling you in order to get over your ex, to get under someone else.”

She also said that it was okay to say no to joining dating apps “if you aren’t ready or not interested in signing up for one.”

Finally, she encouraged her followers to stay authentic to themselves.

Burke is likely to return to “Dancing With the Stars” for season 31, as she participated in some promotional content for the upcoming season in recent weeks.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022. Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba will all return along with Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro.

