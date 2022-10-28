DWTS Family Rallies Around Pro After She Shares a Sobriety Update

A “Dancing With the Stars” pro shared an update about her life and received support from her fellow dancers.

On October 18, 2022, Cheryl Burke shared a post on Instagram in which she talked a bit about how she’s feeling amid her sobriety.

“I’ve spent most of my life looking through a glass box that was and still is a part of my life at times especially when I’m not consciously aware. However, this wasn’t always a bad thing – it’s what kept me alive and safe in times of desperate need but I’ve come to realize that continuing to put myself in that box, only brought more loneliness, pain, and fear,” Burke’s post began.

“I had used my addiction to numb my reality and embrace the world with no qualms. However, with each drink I drank, especially the last couple of years of my partying days, my fears, and the negative thoughts that slowly got louder and louder in my head, became unbearable. No matter how much I try to numb I realized that all of the booze in the world I chose to poison myself with was no longer working. In fact it made everything louder and scarier,” she continued.

Burke went on to say that she’s been sober for four years during which she’s been facing her fears “head on.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Burke Said She Is ‘Choosing Vulnerability & Self Love’

Burke decided to share the latest chapter in her journey after a couple of years of ups and downs. Most recently, Burke filed for divorce from Matthew Lawrence. The two split in January 2022, according to Us Weekly.

As she navigates the world as a single woman, Burke says that she is “embracing what makes [her] uniquely [her].”

“I will always be a work in progress and this is a layered and long journey however, it’s one I am choosing to share with all of you along the way in case one person who may feel alone in their life can know that they are NOT ALONE,” Burke wrote.

She hopes that be having “uncomfortable conversations,” people will start to feel like they are “never alone on this journey called life.”

Burke’s post came a little more than a week after she and Sam Champion were eliminated from DWTS season 31.

Burke Received a lot of Support From Her DWTS Family

Burke’s Instagram share quickly filled up with comments of love and support from friends and fans alike.

“I love you and am so in awe of you while witnessing your journey and growth. Keep going Mama, your inspiring so many with your courage, transparency and vulnerability,” Sharna Burgess commented.

“Luv you Cheryl Burke,” Louis Van Amstel added.

“I am so proud of you. You are the most lovable. Adorable and real. Wise. Perfect. As you are. As you are becoming. And it’s lonely and half awful. Still. But not nearly as bad as with a hangover or tears of utter loss. I love you!!!! Thank you,” season 31 contestant Selma Blair wrote.

“And that is growth, wisdom and all the beautiful parts of life —- congrats on being in it and being awake for it all, owning it,” Ginger Zee, who competed on season 22, said.

Burke has been very open with her fans as far as sharing life updates. Not only does she speak candidly on her podcast, but she is also very active on social media. On September 30, 2022, for example, she told fans that it’s been a “challenging” year but that she’s “put in a lot of work on” herself, in an Instagram caption.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alum Was Hacked, Backlash Over Post Ensues