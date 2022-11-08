Fans Rally Around DWTS Pro After Candid Instagram Share

A “Dancing With the Stars” pro has been sober for four years and shared an update on her journey on her Instagram account.

On October 29, 2022, Cheryl Burke shared a part of her sobriety story with her Instagram followers.

“I have been sober for four years, and to say my life has been a roller coaster during that time frame would be a major understatement. My journey with sobriety began the night of my engagement party in 2018. I had recently lost my father, who was also an alcoholic, and that time of my life was a huge turning point in so many ways,” Burke began.

Burke explained that she’s not sure where her life is headed, but she’s putting herself first.

Here’s what you need to know:

Burke Credits Her Dog for Getting Her Through Some Really Hard Times

Burke explained that she has had a rough four years but what able to overcome everything that she has gone through without “numbing” with alcohol.

“If I am being completely honest, I did not decide to quit that day because of some defining realization that if I kept drinking, I would crash and burn (although, looking back I know that would have definitely been the case),” Burke continued. She said that she ultimately gave up drinking for “vanity reasons,” explaining that she started to “break out in hives” whenever she had a drink following her dad’s funeral.

“It was like my body was rejecting the poison I so desperately wanted to use to numb,” she added.

Burke said that she was able to give up drinking “cold turkey” and she thinks that her decision to stop drinking “probably saved” her life.

The ballroom pro detailed the last four years of her life, during which she went through getting married, COVID, and then a divorce, all of which were challenging for her to do while sober.

“I think the biggest reason I drank the way that I did for all those years was to numb, and numbing can sound really appealing when you were going through any sort of hardship. Sure, I think a lot of people have to drink “take the edge off” but for me, it was deeper than that I was living in fear of actually feeling anything,” Burke continued.

Despite the “heartache” and the “soul-searching” that came about, Burke says that she is thankful that she has been able to “stay the course.” She credits her dog Ysabella for getting her through some of the most difficult times of her life. And while she isn’t quite sure what’s to come, Burke seems comfortable taking things one step at a time.

“I am putting myself first for once in my life,” Burke said.

Several Fans Commented on Burke’s Post With Empathy & Words of Encouragement

Burke’s Instagram post comes on the heels of a podcast episode in which she said that her future on DWTS was unclear.

“I moved here when I was 21. I’m 38 now. My body is also telling me to stop and it has been,” she said on the October 16, 2022, episode of the “Burke in the Game” podcast.

“It is what it is. Life moves on. There’s life after ‘Dancing With the Stars.’ I do know that. I also know, though, that I have to move forward, one foot in front of the other and one step at a time. This is my time now,” she added.

Fans seemed to really appreciate Burke’s honesty and vulnerability in her Instagram post and several let her know such by leaving messages in the comments section.

“Thank you!!! So helpful for celebs to share their stories and help to normalize sobriety. Also thanks for recognizing that OF COURSE sometimes sober people miss the option of numbing out. It’s hard to face every challenge in life without any kind of crutch. 4.5 years for me..it’s never easy and always worth it,” one person commented.

“You’re gonna LOVE yourself, I think traveling single would be so much Fun, my daughter does it a lot. She’s 4years sober and I’m 110 days, this being my finale . God Bless You,” someone else wrote.

“Thanks for sharing your state of states. Can relate on many levels like with divorce, sobriety, & motherhood of 2 teens & Foxy Roxie (cockapoo). That dog is my shadow, & love her endless love. Keep on keeping on! We got this,” a third Instagram user added.

READ NEXT: DWTS Pro Reveals a ‘Huge’ Reason She Left the Show