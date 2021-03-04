‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Cheryl Burke Reveals Secret Talent

Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke has been open about a lot of her life with her fans and followers on social media. She now shared a new talent that she previously had kept to herself.

“Swipe to check out a hidden talent I haven’t shared with you yet,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “And no, I’m not faking it! What’s one of your hidden talents that your friends and family may not know about?”

She shared a video of her playing the piano beautifully, and many of her followers shared that they knew she was a multi-talented dancer.

Burke’s Fans Were Impressed With the Talent

Fans took to the comment section to share their love with Burke.

“When you said you could play piano I thought it was not true but wow that was amazing,” one person commented. “A talent that my family and friends don’t know about is that tbh I don’t know if I have a talent but I play some what the piano too but it like little bits of it and also I really good at tetherball.”

Another commented, “That was good I played the flue in 8th grade but wasn’t great though should’ve kept at it.”

The post was also liked by Dancing With the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko.

Burke Isn’t Sure if She’ll Be Back For Season 30

Burke isn’t sure if she’ll return to Dancing With the Stars for any upcoming seasons, and she’s been open about the toll dancing has taken on her body.

“My hips don’t lie, and I’m starting to get tendonitis,” she shared on an episode of Barstool Sports’ Chicks in the Office podcast. “For a woman, as far as ballroom dancing competitively goes, normally in their 30s [they retire]. I’m 36, so it’s time to hang up those shoes.”

She added, “I also don’t want to be like that oldie that’s like, ‘Oh, here comes Cheryl doing the same choreography, just going slow but in her head she thinks she’s going that fast. I don’t want to, I guess, be a dancer and have my partner to be like, ‘Can’t lift.’ There’s a time and a place for it all.”

Burke previously shared she would like to be a judge on the show in an interview with Pop Culture.

“You can never say never,” Burke told the outlet about dancing again on the show. “I just hope that the show could see me in a different light as well. I would love to be a judge. I feel like I could actually help the couples and encourage them and also help them improve.”

It’s unclear how that might work, as the show hasn’t announced a judging slate for season 30. It’s possible six-time champion Derek Hough will return as a judge, though, and the judging panel could include four people if Len Goodman returns to the show.

When it comes to other ways that she could still be on the show after retiring from ballroom dancing, Burke had a few ideas. The professional dancer thinks the show may benefit from having a type of mentor or “third eye” for the dancers during the season.

“As professionals, it’s hard to do everything right as far as choreography,” she said. “And then also, that person who critiques them when you’re dancing with them, you can’t see everything.”

Whether as a professional dancer once again or as a judge or a mentor, it’s likely that fans of Dancing With the Stars will continue to see more of Cheryl Burke.

