DWTS Pro Announces New Talk Show

A “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer has exciting news to share with her fans — Cheryl Burke has a new talk show coming to her YouTube channel and Facebook page.

Here’s what you need to know:

Cheryl Burke’s New Talk Show is Called ‘Diving Deep’

In a trailer released on YouTube and Instagram on January 3, pro dancer Cheryl Burke announced that she is launching a new talk show now that she is embarking on the new chapter in her life after retiring from “Dancing With the Stars.” One of the fun hooks is that she will interview her famous friends and other celebrities while they “diamond paint” together.

Burke wrote on Instagram:

For those of you who know me, you know I love to diamond paint. I’m excited to introduce you to something I’ve been working on for a couple of years now that started when the world was under lockdown during the pandemic (hence my different hairstyles you’re about to witness, ha) my new talk show, “Diving Deep!” You will hear stories that you never heard anywhere else from some of my friends who you may have heard of before like AJ McLean from the Backstreet Boys, Carrie Ann Inaba from “Dancing with the Stars,” Jack Osbourne, and many more. We will dive deep, get vulnerable, and diamond paint, while we talk about some of their most memorable and vulnerable moments of their lives that we don’t always get to see or hear about amidst the glitz and glamour shown in front of the camera. Take a seat, get your Diamond Painting out, and get ready for “Diving Deep!”

On her YouTube description and in the trailer, Burke elaborated on the season one guests for her show. There are the aforementioned McLean, Inaba and Osbourne, plus Amanda Kloots from “The Talk” and “Dancing With the Stars” season 30, Teddi Mellencamp from “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Kelli Mi Li from “Bling Empire,” and celebrity stylist Melissa Chataigne.

Cheryl Burke Promises She & Her Guests are ‘Trading Stories You’ve Never Heard Before’

In the trailer, Burke recounts how she has been “in and out of therapy for basically [her] entire life” due to various issues like her parents’ divorce, being sexually abused at a young age, testifying against the abuser in court, dysfunctional relationships, body-image issues, and a decade of abusing alcohol to numb the pain.

But she is three years sober and she’s ready to share her new mental wellness obsession with the world.

“I’ve been sober for three years now and I have an amazing new obsession that I use to help process my feelings and take time for myself and my mental health — diamond painting,” says Burke in the trailer, adding, “I want to share my new obsession with my celebrity friends while trading stories you’ve never heard before … we get open, vulnerable and uncensored.”

A short clip of her interview with McLean has Burke asking, “How much blow did you do back in the day? No, I’m kidding,” but McLean says in all seriousness, “Two eight balls a day,” which is a reference to his cocaine habit. Incidentally, McLean is also now clean and sober.

If you’re curious about how a talk show will incorporate diamond painting, you could check out the “Carrie Ann Conversations” episode that featured Burke and judge Carrie Ann Inaba. Burke was doing some diamond painting during that interview.

In her Instagram stories, Burke explains how she did a pandemic interview show where she realized that her friends got more open and vulnerable during diamond painting because they were distracted by creating their paintings. She realized that it should be its own show.

“Diving Deep” premieres Tuesday, January 10 on Burke’s Facebook and YouTube channels.