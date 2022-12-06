Terrell Owens Reveals What He Really Thinks of DWTS

As part of her retirement, “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer Cheryl Burke posted an emotional thank you message to all of her past partners and in the comments, season 25 alum and former NFL player Terrell Owens has revealed what he really thought of his time on the show.

Terrell Owens Called Working With Cheryl Burke ‘An Absolute Honor’

On Burke’s post thanking her past partners, her season 25 partner Terrell Owens jumped in to thank her, writing, “It was an absolute honor!,” to which Burke replied in kind, writing, “Aw, thank you, partner! Will cherish the memories we made for a lifetime. Sending you love, my friend.”

Burke has partnered with a lot of athletes over the years and they have all had nothing but good things to say about working with her and being on the show.

Her two-time partner Emmitt Smith was at her wedding to Matthew Lawrence in 2019, and he follows her journey on the show to this day. He posted a tribute to her making the finals in season 30 on his Instagram account. And in an interview with Esquire, he said that his Mirrorball trophy from season two is the most requested item people want to see when they come to his house.

“[The trophy is] in my house right now. That’s always the first thing people want to see when they come over,” said Smith, adding, “That’s the famous one … It’s not like people come over just to see the trophy. But whenever my wife and I are hosting a charitable event at our house, someone usually asks about the trophy. And the moment it gets mentioned, the whole room changes. People stop talking, they all stare at me, and they ask to see it. They want to take pictures with the trophy or hold it, things like that.”

Burke’s season 10 partner Chad Ochocinco told TV Fanatic of his time on the show, “This was awesome. I enjoyed the journey. I got some great criticism. I met awesome people, including the beautiful Cheryl Burke. I already won.”

Burke Said All of Her Partners ‘Played a Pivotal Role’ in Her Life

In her tribute post, which is a great video montage of Burke with every single one of her 24 partners (25 seasons, but she danced with Smith twice), Burke said that each partner played “a pivotal role” in her life.

Burke wrote:

To all of my dance partners who each has played a pivotal role in my life, THANK YOU. Thank you for the life lessons, for trusting me with your vulnerability, and for ALWAYS giving each dance your all. Though there were times of blood, sweat, and tears, I can confidently say that regardless of it all, not a single one has ever let me down. Even if “dance mom” Cheryl decided to take over rehearsal at times, ha, you knew that it came from a loving place so thank you again for trusting me , allowing me to mold you into dancers, and for the amazing ride that I’ll never forget. LOVE TO YOU ALL!

On the November 22 episode of her podcast “Burke in the Game,” Burke said that there were a lot of tears and laughter in her final weeks.

“There’s been tons of tears and tons of laughter and lots of ups and downs, right? An emotional roller coaster for me … this has been a different kind of divorce. This has been a relationship that has had lots of ups and downs, but has for the most part, when I look back on this memory of 26 seasons, it has been a great memory. It has been an amazing chapter. It has changed my life completely, it has made me the woman I am today,” said Burke.

She added, “Behind the scenes, it has been really sad. People especially behind the scenes, also obviously the dancers — for example, I ran into Maks [Chmerkovskiy]. Maks was there for [his brother Val Chmerkovskiy] during the semifinals and then he asked how I was doing. Waterworks. Started crying my eyes out. he just wants to check in, make sure I’m OK and this decision of life after ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ just to even think that far ahead … it really is scary. I have a lot of fear behind this decision.”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 32 returns in 2023 on Disney Plus.