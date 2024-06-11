Former DWTS Pro: Celebs Would Never Do the Show if They Knew ‘the Truth’

Retired “Dancing With the Stars” pro Cheryl Burke has made an interesting statement. On the June 3 episode of the “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast, Burke talked about just how “consuming” the show is.

While chatting with Apolo Anton Ohno, Burke said that producers of the show wouldn’t actually get anyone to agree to compete if they were told the “truth” up front.

“It’s so consuming. And, and, and by the way, they wouldn’t get any celebrities to do this show if they told them the truth,” Burke said, referring to how much time and energy goes into “Dancing With the Stars.”

Ohno agreed with Burke about how much effort goes into the show, but admits that he “had fun” with both Julianne Hough on season 4 and Karina Smirnoff on season 15.

Celebs & Pros Spend Hours Rehearsing & Doing Interviews for the Show

Back in 2017, ballroom pro Witney Carson talked about long rehearsal days when she was partnered with Chris Kattan.

“Rehearse, rehearse. Then rehearse again. Two weeks prior to the premiere Chris and I rehearse for about 5-6 hours a day, every day! It sounds pretty crazy but the goal is to make sure our celebrities don’t even have to think about their steps when we’re actually performing live on stage,” she wrote on her website at the time.

“The whole experience can be very overwhelming and stressful for them especially with all the lights and cameras, so we want to make sure they’re as comfortable as possible. We dedicate so much time to rehearsing so the celebrities can perform their routines in their sleep and not have to think about their moves,” she added.

Burke’s podcast has brought the grueling schedules of the “Dancing With the Stars” contestants to light even more. Many of the former contestants who have gone on “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” have discussed just how much effort goes in to preparing dances — and packages — each week.

Cheryl Burke & Apolo Ohno Talked About the Long Rehearsal Days

According to the Indy Star, rehearsals can last up to four hours at a time with a break in between another four hours of training. Pros and their partners have about a week to learn a new routine — and sometimes need to learn more than one dance at a time.

On “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans,” Burke and Ohno talked a bit more about the long days leading up to the live shows.

“Did you understand that this show was gonna be so time consuming, especially, I think you were the first athlete that really decided to do something like, or take on this challenge on top of still being active in your sport. Like, that is insanity,” Burke said.

“Yeah, it’s all day,” Ohno responded. “It’s like 10, 12 hours a day, for like 10 weeks straight,” he continued, adding, “There’s no break. Your day off is spent in front of a camera, being asked questions. And if you don’t give them the answer they’re looking for, they’re asking you another question in a different way to get the same answer that they’re looking for.”

Ohno ended up doing well on both of the seasons he competed on; he won the Mirrorball with Hough and came in fifth place on All-Stars.

