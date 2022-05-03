Photo: DWTS Pro Cheryl Burke Shares Childhood Throwback

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Cheryl Burke took to Instagram to share a throwback to her childhood in light of her birthday.

In the image, Burke is a child riding a horse in a field.

“37, what a ride!” she wrote. “This, as you all know, has been a year of growth and shift in my life. As I approach 38, I’m learning to let go of the reins and trust this process of life. . I know I won’t be perfect at it, but at least I’m slowly learning how to gain more peace in my life. Feeling especially grateful for the people in my life who were by my side and taught me so much this past year. Here’s to a new year! 🎉🎈”

Fans Wished Burke a Happy Birthday

Burke shared that she knows people have become “invested” in her life.

“Since a lot of you became very invested in some of the life changes that happened to me this past year, I’m back in the podcast game to share even more,” Burke wrote, adding that she is launching a new podcast titled “Burke in the Game” with IHeartRadio.

She added, “All I know is that I’m scared sh**less and this is going to be an interesting ride, that I may regret agreeing to down the line… ha! As a birthday gift to me, check out my podcast today and hit that subscribe button for me. Thank you in advance.”

People wished her a happy birthday in the comment section, including Hayley Erbert, Kimberly Snyder,and Kelly Mili.

“Happy birthday @cherylburke I admire you for being such a motivated woman who makes things happen,” one fan wrote. “You are amazing and I’m so glad we get to work together.”

Another person wrote, “So proud of you gorgeous 😍🔥❤️ the world needs the gift that you are. Happy birthday.”

Fans Offered Prayers For Burke

Burke has been dealing with personal issues, including her divorce from Matthew Lawrence. She filed for divorce in February 2022.

“I just wanted to hop on here and give you an update, it’s been a hell of a ride,” the 37-year-old professional dancer shared before talking about her journey with meditation and therapy.

She shared that she has been feeling vulnerable because she’s been forced to open up about things, including how she treats her

“I now have to learn to give myself grace and not judge my feelings. It’s been a lot, and I’ve learned that I have to not throw temper tantrums at myself like a kid, but I’ve also realized that for me, it shows that I am growing and that I am open to feeling,” Burke said while driving.

After Burke posted the video, fans took to the comment section to share their support.

“Sending you lots of love, Cheryl,” one person commented.

Another said that they were praying for her.

“Sending lots of positive vibes and good thoughts your way,” another comment reads.

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

