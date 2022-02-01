DWTS Pro Cheryl Burke Discovers Trespassers On Her Property

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Cheryl Burke posted a clip that had some commenters concerned and others upset.

Burke shared a video of people walking up to her dumpster and apparently going through her trash. The video’s timestamp shows that it was taken on January 30, 2022 at 3:48 a.m.

“People in LA, please be cautious and careful,” Burke wrote in the caption. “I found people going through my bins and searching around my house over the weekend at 3:45 in the morning. Unsure exactly what they were looking for, but knowing these people were accessing my property in the middle of the night is of course concerning.”

Burke is ‘Thankful’ for her Security System

In the post, Burke spoke about her security system and feeling thankful that she has a system in place.

“I’m thankful I have a security system surrounding my house and at each entrance, and my cameras were able to auto alert the security team,” Burke wrote. “Sharing this video to let people know to continue to be safe and cautious right now. Make sure your home has protective measures to keep you safe.”

She concluded, “Please share so this message gets out and we all remember to keep safe.”

Fans Were Split About the Video

Burke’s commenters were split about what they thought was happening in the video.

One person wrote, “It’s been so scary lately. I don’t wear my jewelry and don’t carry a purse!!”

“Omg! Glad you’re ok! I had an attempted break in in December and it was the scariest thing ever,” another person commented.

Some people offered advice to Burke about how to prevent the situation from happening again.

“People do that to us as well,” one person commented. “They dumpster dive. It is weird but I’ve learned to just set stuff out people may want next to ours. Keeps them from looking through long. I have some friends that love to dumpster dive or see what people sit out for trash pickup. I think it’s gross but some have found some pretty cool stuff. But not right next to people’s houses I’m sure. That’s sorta creepy.”

Others thought Burke went too far by posting the video because the people were only going through her trash.

“Stop it they maybe look for cans or food . its not a big deal,” one comment read.

Another wrote, “All throughout my childhood, my Grandpa used to wake up early, at the crack of dawn, every single morning to find recyclable cans, bottles, plastic around the neighborhood, alleys, trash bins. Just so he can provide extra money for his grandkids.”

Others thought the people could have been looking for something to help them keep warm in the winter.

“Possibly looking for things to keep warm,” a comment read.

Another wrote, “A lot of people in LA are homeless and desperate. Probably trying to see what stuff they could sell or stuff they need.”

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31: Fans Share Fantasy Cast Lists