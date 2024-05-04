DWTS Pro Fears She May Get in ‘Trouble’

Retired “Dancing With the Stars” pro Cheryl Burke admitted that she sometimes worries that she will get “in trouble” for sharing the stuff that she does on her podcast.

Burke answered a fan question about whether or not she fears “getting in trouble” for “speaking her truth” on the April 29 episode of her “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast.

“Yes and no,” she responded. “Sometimes it just depends. Like, you know, it’s like feelings.

It all ebbs and flows. But really, some days I’m stronger than others. And some days I don’t feel like speaking my truth because sometimes I’m like, it’s none of your business and I’m just going to get [expletive] for it anyway,” she continued.

“But really, I think this is my purpose. I think this was the reason why I was given such a huge platform from being on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ … because not a lot of people can speak their truth. And no judgment, but I feel like I do want to share that and hopefully somebody can just either relate to my story or know someone that has a similar story because it does feel good knowing you’re not alone,” she added.

Burke competed on 26 seasons of DWTS before announcing her retirement in 2022.

Cheryl Burke Feels She Was Left Out of the Len Goodman Tribute Because of Her Podcast

Burke also mentioned her absence from the Len Goodman tribute during season 32 on the April 29 episode of “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans.” She has referred to it as a “snub.”

“Yes, of course, I do get nervous sometimes with certain things that get taken out of context, especially in the press,” she said on her podcast, adding, “I guess I have been in trouble for the past couple of years, right? Like I didn’t get invited to Len Goodman’s tribute. All good.” Goodman was the head judge on “Dancing With the Stars” since its inception.

On the April 16 episode of the “Amy and T.J. Podcast,” Burke said that she felt that being left out of the dance was “intentional.”

“I would assume that some people may not be happy with my podcast that I have,” she stated. The tribute consisted of more than a dozen ballroom pros, past and present, who performed an emotional waltz in Goodman’s honor. Goodman died in 2023 following a battle with cancer.

Fans Reacted to Cheryl Burke’s Comments on a Reddit Thread About the Podcast Episode

“Dancing With the Stars” fans had mixed reactions to Burke’s podcast comments. However, a few people mentioned that they hope she keeps speaking her truth, regardless.

“Personally, I like her podcast as it is and I enjoy hearing some of the uncomfortable truths that have happened behind the scenes through the years. I hope Cheryl doesn’t hold back, because I still think she’s just barely opening the flood gates of what’s probably going to come when the show ends for good,” one person wrote.

“I wasn’t always her biggest fan so I get why she’s not everyone’s cup of tea. But she discusses issues that others have at least hinted at so she’s not the only one. At the end of the day she’s giving free promo for the show,” someone else said.

