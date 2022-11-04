DWTS Pro Cheryl Burke Sends Strong Message to Followers

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Cheryl Burke has some advice for followers who are annoyed that she shares a lot of information about her personal life.

Burke spoke with E! News at the IMARAïS Beauty be Sommer Ray x FLIP launch party on November 3, 2022.

“Unfollow me,” she told the outlet. “Don’t waste the time to comment because I do know for a fact that I’m helping at least one person. If that’s what it is, so be it.”

She added, “At the end of the day, those people I feel might need to take a note a little bit and really just understand that this is somebody’s story. I’m not making this up.”

Burke also told the outlet that there are things she keeps personal to her.

“But this, to me, is my duty,” she added. “This is my duty from the platform that I have to share my story to hopefully, again, help one person know that they’re not alone.”

Burke Has Been Open About Her Journey With Sobriety

Burke opened up in an October 2022 Instagram post about her journey to sobriety and her relationship with alcohol.

“I have been sober for four years, and to say my life has been a rollercoaster during that time frame would be a major understatement,” she wrote in the post. “My journey with sobriety began the night of my engagement party in 2018.”

She shared that that time in her life was a “huge turning point” for her, though she originally quit drinking “for vanity reasons.”

“Every time I had a drink I would turn red and break out in hives, which scared me because I had never had a reaction like that before,” Burke said in the post. “It was like my body was rejecting the poison I so desperately wanted to use to numb.”

Burke acknowledged that her sobriety is a “lifelong journey” that she’ll continue to take “one day, and sometimes even opne step and one hour, at a time.”

Burke Shared Details About Past Abusive Relationships & Her Divorce

In an episode of “Red Table Talk” airing on Facebook Watch on November 2, 2022, Burke detailed an abusive relationship she was in in high school.

“Not to get too graphic, but in high school — I’ll never forget — the person I was with whipped me with a belt,” Burke shared in the interview.

Burke and her now ex-husband, Matthew Lawrence, met in 2007, and they dated for one year before splitting up. Then, the two reconnected and reconciled in 2017. In 2018, the two got engaged before getting married in May 2019.

Burke filed for divorce in February 2022 after almost three years of marriage, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly at the time.

The two are set to go to trial over custody of their dog, a Frenchie bulldog named Ysabella, in January 2023, and Burke has been open about her love for her dog.

In the October 31, 2022 episode of her podcast “Burke In the Game,” the professional dancer opened up about going through a lot in her personal life.

“I’ve been very emotional lately, like very sad, anxious a little bit, but more just like trying to process my emotions,” Burke shared.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.