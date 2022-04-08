DWTS Pros Who Want to Host or Judge the Dance Competition

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers become a fixture on the show over their years in the competition. With the future of the show’s hosting gig up in the air, several of the former and current professional dancers have said they would be open to that job or joining the judging panel.

The upcoming season is set to be another monumental one for the show if it does get renewed. There have been reports that Tyra Banks may be replaced and that executives are looking for “A-List” stars and “household names” to be present in the ballroom.

Cheryl Burke Wants to Judge on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Professional dancer Cheryl Burke opened up to Hello! Magazine in October 2021 about what she would really like to happen in her time on “Dancing With the Stars,” saying that she’d like to be a judge on the show, or even a judge on the UK-equivalent “Strictly Come Dancing.”

“I have been begging for that job, how many seasons does a girl have to do?” Burke joked with the outlet.

She added a comment about how she would “do it in a heartbeat, here or in the UK, I love the UK version.”

Sharna Burgess Would ‘Love’ to Judge

Sharna Burgess and her boyfriend, Brian Austin Green announced in early 2022 that they’re expecting their first child together.

During an interview with Us Weekly, Burgess talked about hoping to bounce back after she gives birth to her baby. When asked if she was worried about what it would be like her after birth, she said she was a little bit because “it’s the unknowns” for her.

She said that if she does not come back as a professional dancer who dances every single week, she’d be open to choreographing group numbers or being a judge on the show.

“I would love to be a judge. I judged the Australian ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ and it was such an amazing experience,” she said. “It felt right. It felt exactly where I want to be. I’d love to do it here.”

Maks Chmerkovskiy Would Be Open to Hosting

Maks and Val Chmerkovskiy talked to Us Weekly in 2021 about their 2021 tour and about “Dancing With the Stars,” and Maks shared that he is open to a return in a different role.

“I’d love to host,” Maks told Us Weekly. “I’d fill any shoes on that show. I wish that I would’ve had that understanding when I first got to the show, we had a different process because I honestly had no examples of anything like this in front of me to be like, ‘Oh, that’s what it’s like.’”

He added, “I personally would love an opportunity to step into any shoes on the production side or in front of the camera. I don’t really necessarily have the passion of leading someone through this incredibly grueling process of three months of getting to the end. I may not have that, but I do have the passion of contributing to dancing, being on television and sticking around.”

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September 2022.

