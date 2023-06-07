Chilli Reveals a Surprising Tidbit About Her Romance With Matthew Lawrence

Matthew Lawrence, the ex-husband of retired “Dancing with the Stars” professional Cheryl Burke, has found love again. Lawrence and TLC singer Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas have fallen head over heels for one another, and she recently admitted some sweet details about their romance that “DWTS” fans may find interesting.

Burke and Lawrence revealed their split in February 2022 after almost three years of marriage. She has spent much of the time since the end of her marriage focused on healing, including opening up about her decision to spend her recent birthday by herself, enjoying some solitude. Lawrence, on the other hand, has taken a chance meeting from an event he attended and slowly built a friendship that led to a full-fledged romance. Chilli recently shared some tidbits about the strength of their romance that suggest this relationship could go the distance.

Chilli Insists She’s Never Argued With Matthew Lawrence

Chilli chatted with People on May 31 and gushed about Lawrence. She detailed that she did know of him during his younger years when he starred on “Boy Meets World.” While she wasn’t a huge fan of the show, she “always thought he was cute.” The TLC singer admits now, “I never thought the name ‘Matthew’ would make me blush so much,” but she cannot hide how smitten she is with her beau. Not only does she adore her boyfriend, but she also insists the two have had a very smooth experience in their relationship. “To this day we have not had one argument,” Chilli declared. “I’m like ‘Matthew, it’s gonna happen one day, cause we’re going to be together forever.'”

At this stage, Lawrence and Chilli are dating long-distance. He is based in Los Angeles, California, while she is in Atlanta, Georgia. Despite the distance, it works because “we know how to communicate very well with each other.” Chilli added that she “didn’t want a relationship that I had to work so hard in.” The pair may seem perfectly synced with one another, but it seems some fans are slightly skeptical.

“That’s cute! However, conflict is normal in marriage. If they’ve never argued, they’re probably not being 100% authentic,” noted one Instagram user.

“Honeymoon phase. Oh just wait,” added another.

On the other hand, quite a few other social media commenters seem tickled to see the two so happy in their relationship.

“This is the ‘Shawn and Angela’ reality we’ve all been waiting for,” noted a former “Boy Meets World” fan.

“People refusing to believe you can’t have a relationship (of any kind) without arguments is wild,” someone else suggested.

Lawrence & Chilli’s Relationship Provides Something She’s Never Experienced Before

According to People, Chilli and Lawrence initially met while attending the 2022 ’90s Con event, which took place March 11-13 in Connecticut, noted Digital Journal. The pair were not linked together until August 2022, and they waited until December 31, 2022 to go public with their romance after spending the holidays together. Chilli admitted sometimes the couple considers how things might have been difficult had they initially connected when they were younger. “Obviously we both are like, ‘Man if we had met years ago’ and all that,” but she explained, “there’s our time and then there’s God’s time.”

Chilli also suggested, “When you go through more stuff you really appreciate that person so much more. You cherish the relationship in a different way. I’ve never experienced anything like this.”