DWTS Cast Member Receives Insensitive Messages About Having Kids

Aformer “Dancing With the Stars” contestant has been receiving some insensitive messages after she posted a photo of herself with her girlfriend.

On Sunday, September 18, 2022, Chrishell Stause shared a post of her and her girlfriend G Flip on her Instagram Stories. “My heart,” she captioned the post. Shortly after posting, some people sent the “Selling Sunset” star messages, questioning why she was in a relationship with another woman if she wanted to have children.

This was the main reason that Stause ended her last relationship with Jason Oppenheim. She wanted to be a mom and he had no interest in having a family.

“I have tried to embrace the world I have found myself in and that includes being open and honest about my relationships. It felt scary and terrifying knowing that it may not end in what society deems a success and what I am ultimately looking for. But after many long heartfelt talks, I am choosing to see it as a success no matter what label is attached to it publicly,” Stause wrote on Instagram, according to Us Weekly.

“Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward,” she added.

Now, some fans are wondering why she’d be in a relationship with someone whom she can’t have biological children with — and Stause is setting the record straight on her decisions, her love life, and her future.

Here’s what you need to know:

Stause Said She Plans on Adopting

A few hours after posting to her Instagram Stories, Stause took a screenshot of a question that someone sent her.

“You didn’t want to have children?” the person asked.

“Please stop asking me this. At least this one didn’t include hate I refuse to give a voice to by reposting. I plan on adopting. I understand being on Selling Sunset entitles people to questions & my life in a way. But I am tired of this question. Thank you for the love & support to others -I fell in love with a person. It’s not that scandalous. Love is a beautiful thing,” Stause responded.

Stause Went on to Clarify Her Statement on the Matter

Stause received a follow-up comment on her post and she decided to share it and provide a response — publicly.

“I don’t think it was hate. I think your fans are a little confused because you were so set on making your own family and now you’re like I’m living my best life leave me alone lol,” someone else wrote.

“I was looking to make a family with someone that wanted one as well. And if someone doesn’t know if they will ever even want to have a child and is not open to adoption, then those are two things that don’t align for me. Nothing but love for my last relationship. But now I am going back to posting about my day. If you don’t understand after this answer, then that’s ok. You don’t need to. Just know I am very happy and so is everyone involved,” Stause said.

Stause and G Flip have been dating since early 2022, according to Us Weekly.

