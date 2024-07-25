DWTS Alum Has Second Surprise Wedding: ‘Never Doing Life Without You’

Season 29 “Dancing With the Stars” alum Chrishell Stause married Georgia Claire Flipo a.k.a. G Flip in a wedding ceremony in Australia over the summer. The Netflix star shared the news on social media on July 23.

“Call it an Aussie wedding, a vow renewal, a bday party… I will refer to it as the BEST NIGHT EVER,” Stause captioned an Instagram post. She said they “laughed,” “cried,” “danced,” and “rode the bull.”

“SO incredibly grateful for my Aussie family. Never doing life without you @gflip,” she added.

Stause and G Flip have been together since 2022 and got married in Las Vegas in May 2023. Stause celebrated her 43rd birthday on July 21, 2024.

Fans Reacted to Chrishell Stause & G Flip’s Second Wedding

Stause wore a thin strapped white dress and a pair of heels while G Flip was decked out in an all-black ensemble complete with a pair of boots and a cowboy hat. Fans reacted to the picture in the comments section.

“Chrishell, just love this love for you. Imagine going back and telling your season 2 or 3 self this love was coming. Congrats to you two and continue celebrating your love loudly and proudly,” one person wrote.

“What beautiful pictures! ALWAYS BE HAPPY LOVELY! Cheers to both of you,” someone else added.

“So happy for you. Although I don’t know you personally, you deserve to feel loved and happy and safe with your person. I also think you are so incredibly emotionally intelligent and love how far you’ve come (since I saw you on the show). You should be so proud of yourself,” a third comment read.

“The only couple i care about from Selling Sunset, you guys are just unmatched and bring so much love and hope even if it’s just via videos and pictures. You also show that if you don’t settle then something amazing can be just around the corner. Love your alls love story,” a fourth Instagram user added.

Chrishell Stause & G Flip Surprised Fans With a Wedding Photo in May 2023

On May 10, 2023, Stause uploaded an Instagram video that ended with a photo of her and G Flip at the altar.

“Love doesn’t always go as planned… Sometimes it’s immeasurably better,” she captioned the post. “‘Be Your Man’ is out now & linked in stories. If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest & most talented hard working people out there. Please go stream! I love you so much,” she added.

The video was set to G Flip’s son, “Be Your Man.”

On the June 13, 2023, episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, Stause explained why she and G Flip decided to secretly elope.

“We actually had done it a while ago. We didn’t really ever plan on telling anyone ‘cuz we knew, you know, just like with anything, you’re gonna hear criticism on either side. And this really was for us. It wasn’t for anybody else,” she said.

It was important for the reality star to do things on her own terms.

She told podcast host Amanda Hirsch that she wanted to “live [her] life” without scrutiny from the public. “It was very important in everything we did for us,” she said.

