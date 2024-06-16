DWTS Alum Forced to Be Away From Wife for New Work Obligation

A former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant is used to spending time away from her spouse, but the pair’s current situation is a little different. Season 29 DWTS contestant Chrishell Stause and her spouse, Australian musician G Flip, are used to traveling a lot to see one another. For now, however, the two cannot be in contact for a bit due to a work commitment for Stause.

Chrishell Stause Is Away Filming Season 3 of ‘The Traitors’

On June 10, G Flip talked with People about the temporary separation with Stause. The Australian musician noted that Stause recently joined her partner on tour for a few dates. Now, however, “She’s filming, so we don’t get to talk to each other, which is really sucky,” G Flip admitted.

“We love ‘The Traitors.’ We’re huge fans. We’ve nearly watched all of them. So excited,” the musician added.

Stause and G Flip are unable to talk to one another while “The Traitors” is filming. If G Flip could talk to Stause, however, they would tell them, “I love you baby. I’m so proud of you. You’re gonna kill it.”

The Australian native, who identifies as non-binary and uses they and them pronouns, noted one particular challenge they hope Stause doesn’t face. “I’m sorry if there’s any bug challenges, because I know you don’t like bugs. And please don’t give her any spiders, please, for goodness’ sake.”

Spiders, apparently, would really throw Stause off her game. G Flip added, “Do not whack a spider on my beautiful wife. Do not, because she will quit the show. She will just leave.”

Luckily, unlike shows like “Survivor” or Fox’s “Special Forces,” “The Traitors” doesn’t typically incorporate bug-related challenges.

G Flip momentarily reversed course on the bug issue while talking with People, though. “Actually, I miss her. Bring out the spiders — then she’ll come home.” They quickly added, however, “No, but I love ‘The Traitors.’ It’s a good show.”

Stause’s Fans Can’t Wait to Watch Her Compete

Stause’s fans are excited to see her compete on “The Traitors.”

“People are sleeping on Chrishell, she’s gonna be dangerous at the round table, that woman knows how to argue,” one person noted in “The Traitors” subreddit.

“Chrishell to me is the ultimate wolf in sheep’s clothing so I’d pick her as a traitor,” another Redditor suggested.

“I need Chrishell to read and drag Sandoval,” one of Stause’s fans commented in the “Selling Sunset” subreddit.

Another “Selling Sunset” Reddit fan declared, “I need Chrishell to drag Sam [Asghari, Britney Spears’ ex-husband].”

Someone else added, “Oh man, she’s going to be so fun to watch!”

NBC announced the season 3 cast of “The Traitors” on June 7. The slate of celebrities includes “The Biggest Loser” star Bob Harper, “Big Brother” stars Britney Haynes and Danielle Reyes, and fellow “Dancing with the Stars” alums Gabby Windey and Nikki Garcia (formerly Bella).

Additional cast members include Bachelor Nation alum Wells Adams, along with “Survivor” veterans Tony Vlachos, Rob Mariano, Carolyn Wiger, and Jeremy Collins. The “Real Housewives” franchise is well represented, with Chanel Ayan, Dolores Catania, Dorinda Medley, and Robyn Dixon participating in season 3.

Finally, the season 3 cast of “The Traitors” includes Spears’ ex-husband Asghari, “Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Sandoval, British Royal Lord Iva Mountbatten, Dylan Efron from “Down to Earth with Zac Efraon,” “Summer House” star Ciara Miller, and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” veteran Bob the Drag Queen.

Season 3 of “The Traitors” has started filming, but a premiere date on NBC’s streaming service Peacock has not yet been revealed.