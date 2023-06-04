DWTS Alum’s Feud With Co-Star Could Be Over

Chrishell Stause has come a long way with her “Selling Sunset” nemesis.

The “Dancing With the Stars” season 29 alum has been in a years-long feud with her former co-star Christine Quinn, but now that Quinn has stepped away from the Netflix reality show, the two may have found a way to learn to live with each other.

Christine Quinn Said She Thinks the ‘Joke’ is On Everyone Else

In May 2023, the sixth season of “Selling Sunset” premiered, starring Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Emma Hernan, Heather Rae El Moussa, Amanza Smith, Chelsea Lazkani, Nicole Young, and Bre Tiesi. It marked the first season without Quinn, but fans noticed that the cast members were still talking about their former co-star.

On Twitter, one viewer wrote: “I find it wild that all the other girls minus Chrishell mention [Christine Quinn] and bad mouth her this season and in interviews. But Chrishell is over here saying she would have dinner with her and other positive remarks. My have the tables flipped.”

It didn’t take long for Quinn to respond with: “I think @Chrishell7 and I have both come a long way. I think it’s all about timing. I think now we could just get together and laugh and realize the joke is on everyone else.” According to Us Weekly, Stause “liked” Quinn’s tweet.

The positive comment from Quinn comes a few weeks after she told E! News that she is no longer on “bad terms” with Stause. “We really aren’t,” Quinn said. “I told her on Twitter, I said, ‘I’m open to reconciliation.’ And she hearted it, and there was like a cute little convo. So, who knows what the future holds?”

Stause also told E! she was open to a reconciliation with Quinn.

Chrishell Stause Previously Blocked Christine Quinn

The former co-stars’ beef dates back to season one of the Netflix reality show. Not only were they pitted against one another for a big real estate listing, but the two women were at the center of gossipy drama about one another. At one event, Quinn even named a drink after Stause which she called “Chrishell’s Two-Faced Tonic.”

In June 2020, Stause opened up to Cosmo UK to reveal that she had blocked Quinn on social media due to her “childish and ridiculous” behavior. “She knows why she’s blocked, Stause added. “I’m sure she hopes that I never show you guys why she’s blocked, because it would be embarrassing to her.”

Stause also accused Quinn of feeding the press false information about her divorce from Justin Hartley.

More recently, Quinn appeared on Savannah Chrisley’s “Unlocked” podcast in April 2023 and claimed that Stause got preferential treatment when they worked together at the Oppenheim Group due to her past dating relationship with e group’s boss, Jason Oppenheim.

In the interview, Quinn said that she didn’t get as many listings as other cast members because she wasn’t ‘bangin’ the boss.” In addition to Stause, Oppenheim had previously dated Mary Fitzgerald.

Quinn said Stause “absolutely” got special treatment when she worked with her. “She’s only sold three houses. One including her own,” Quinn alleged. “The difference is she got preferential treatment when it came to filming the show and having listings on the show, which was more important than real life.”

