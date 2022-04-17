Chrishell Stause Announces Major Career News

Chrishell Stause’s big year has just gotten bigger.

The 40-year-old ”Dancing with the Stars” season 29 contestant already released a book, ”Under Construction: Because Living My Best Life Took Work,” earlier this year. In addition, another season of her Netflix reality show “Selling Sunset” is set to debut on April 22, according to Entertainment Tonight.

But she also just launched a major collaboration that has fans buzzing.

Here’s what you need to know:

Chrishell Stause Collaborated With Lipsy London on a Clothing Line

In a post on her Instagram page, Stause announced that she has collaborated with Lipsy London for a line of clothing inspired by her personal style. The former soap star included a video of herself posing in a white jacket, casual white jeans and a patterned blouse, a little black dress, and a silver sparkly mini dress from the collection.

“It’s HERE!” she captioned the clip. “My #ChrislelXLipsy collaboration with @lipsylondom is now LIVE! Shop at Next.co.uk Use the hashtag @ChrishellXLipsy bc I can’t wait to see you in them!! “

In an interview with Hello magazine, Stause revealed that she “always had a love for clothes, but that being on “Selling Sunset” gave her “a love for fashion on a bigger level.”

She added that her new collab also helps her out with her job as a luxury real estate agent as well.

“Finding great clothes to wear is part of our job as realtors so in fact I just made it easier for myself actually by having my own collection,” she told the outlet. “I have definitely stepped it up and just having more fun with it. …The collection is aimed towards great fit, fun colors, and staple looks you can transition from day to night without breaking the bank,” she added.

Stause also noted that it was feedback from fans who kept asking her about her wardrobe that prompted her to do a fashion collaboration.

“It seemed like the obvious move with how many people are always asking for clothing details,” she dished.

Chrishell Stause Hit New York Fashion Week Last Fall With Her ‘Selling Sunset’ Boss-Turned-Boyfriend Jason Oppenheim

Stause is known for her fashionable outfits on “Selling Sunset.” In September 2021, she traveled to New York City for Fashion Week with then-boyfriend, Jason Oppenheim, by her side. According to E! News, the duo’s Fashion Week debut was at the Bronx and Banco runway show, where they had front row seats.

Stause told the outlet that Oppenheim usually “takes one second to throw on his clothes and he’s good to go,” but that he hit the Big Apple to support her love for fashion.

“He’s here to support me,” she said. “He’s happy to be like, ‘That’s your thing. I’m gonna go have fun.'”

Stause also teased that the upcoming “big” fifth season of “Selling Sunset” would be a lot more than real estate. “I’m excited,” she said. “The houses, the fashion, we’ve got it all. And it’s coming soon.”

