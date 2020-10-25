Actress and Dancing With the Stars contestant Chrishell Stause got divorced from her ex-husband Justin Hartley one year ago, and Hartley offered an update earlier this week.

In an interview on “Radio Andy” ahead of the season premiere for This Is Us, Hartley said that he’s happy now and has recovered a year after his divorce.

“I’m really happy with where I am,” Hartley said. “I’m happy with my career, I’m happy with my personal life, I’m healthy, I’m safe – I’m all of those things. I’m very thankful.”

Hartley Says He Expects Gossip Around His Divorce

VideoVideo related to chrishell stause’s ex-husband opens up about divorce 2020-10-25T13:04:14-04:00

Because both he and Stause are public figures and choose to live some of their lives in the public eye, Hartley said he understands that there will always be some gossip around his relationships and personal life.

“For the people who want to just dive into the gossip and believe everything they read, then that’s fine, too, if they’re getting entertainment from that,” Hartley said. “But I’ve also sort of always had this view that I will live a public life, but I will be very private about my personal affairs.”

There have been plenty of rumors and allegations surrounding the couple’s very public divorce, which Hartley filed for in July 2019, according to Entertainment Tonight, including rumors about what happened to cause the divorce and how Stause found out Hartley wanted to get divorced. Hartley cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for divorce.

Stause Says She Found Out About the Divorce Through a Text Message

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGqdubgrBv1/

In a recent episode of Selling Sunset, Stause said that she found out that her now ex-husband wanted a divorce via a text message.

“We had a fight that day [he filed] over the phone and I never saw him since. We didn’t talk things through and before we had a chance to figure things out, he filed [for divorce],” Stause said. “I found out because he texted me that we were filed. Forty-five minutes later, the world knew.”

She added that she felt as though she was in shock trying to keep it all together.

“It’s just a lot all at once because everybody in the whole world knows like at the same time I knew,” she said. “Have you ever been knocked over by a wave and you didn’t know which way to swim to get up?”

It’s been a rough few years for Stause. On top of getting divorced in 2019, she went through the deaths of her father and her mother, both due to cancer. She recently opened up about the loss of her parents on Dancing With the Stars, dedicating a dance to them.

Hartley’s ex-wife, actress Lindsay Korman-Hartley, defended Hartley on Instagram following the news of his divorce and speculation surrounding it.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDxDbYrJ_ts/

“Today, I appreciate my ex-husband Justin for not only being (an) exemplification of a solid man but for being my dear friend and devoted father to our daughter,” she wrote in part. “Simply put; for being family. We derive our own opinion of people by experiencing life and time together, and we do our best to hold dear the ones that maintain consistent kindness, love and generosity.” Watch Chrishell Stause on Dancing With the Stars on Monday nights at 8 p.m. / 7 p.m. central on ABC.

READ NEXT: All the Drama Surrounding Chrishell Stause & Ex Justin Hartley

