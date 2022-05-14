Blind Claims DWTS Alum’s New Relationship Is ‘Fake’

A new relationship involving a former “Dancing With the Stars” contestant is making waves on the internet — but there are some rumors that suggest that the romance is actually not the real deal.

“Selling Sunset” star Chrishell Stause was paired with pro Gleb Savchenko when she competed on the show and rumors were flying that the two were having an affair. At the time, a source told Us Weekly that Stause and Savchenko “had an attraction toward each other right at the beginning” and shared that the two had a “flirty relationship” while working together.

A flurry of rumors that a then-married Savchenko was having an affair with his dance partner. These rumors were only made worse when Savchenko’s wife filed for divorce citing “ongoing infidelity,” according to Hello!

Savchenko and Stause denied having a romantic relationship and Stause ended up going public with another dancer — Keo Motsepe. However, many people thought the relationship was simply a cover to hide Stause’s relationship with Savchenko, according to Us Weekly.

Stause went on to date her boss, Jason Oppenheim and many fans have been debating whether the relationship was the real deal or just a showmance. Since Stause and Oppenheim broke up, she’s gone public with someone else.

Here’s what you need to know:

Stause Went Public With Drummer G Flip After Her Split From Oppenheim

Stause and Oppenheim appeared to have an extremely emotional break up that stemmed from Oppenheim deciding that he didn’t want to have children. Just before the “Selling Sunset” reunion aired, there was chatter that Stause had been dating G Flip, an Australian musician who identifies as non-binary.

Shortly after the rumors about Stause and G Flip surfaced, someone sent in a blind to Bravo and Cocktails, claiming that the relationship isn’t real. The anonymous source suggested that Stause and G Flip’s romance will be over soon.

“Her newest ‘love interest’ is the most laughable yet but since so many people for the last two fake relationships she really getting bold. After the reunion airs expect them to make it public. Then expect it to last less than six weeks,” the blind read.

Stause Shared an Emotional Video About Her Relationship With G Flip & Her Split From Oppenheim

On May 10, 2022, about a week after Netflix released the “Selling Sunset” reunion, Stause shared a vulnerable video in which she talked about her personal life.

“I obviously, like I said on the show, you don’t get to choose, you know, when you come into someone’s life,” Stause said, adding that she and Oppenheim just didn’t want the same things out of their relationship, but that it “doesn’t diminish the love” they had for each other.

“In this current situation with G, it’s one of those things that, yes, I wish we are in the same stage of our life and we wanted the same things, but that doesn’t diminish the deep connection we have made,” she said about her new relationship.

“I don’t know what that will end up looking like,” she added. She explained that she’s aware of her options, suggesting that she still wants to get pregnant despite dating someone who has the same reproductive system as she does.

“For me, it is about the person. It is about their heart… for me, I’m attracted to masculine energy and I don’t really care what the physical form is,” she continued. She went on to explain that G Flip identifies as non-binary and goes by the pronouns “they/them.”

Stause ended her video by saying that she’s “happy” and ensuring her fans that they “don’t have to worry” about her.

The video was well received by Stause’s ex and her current partner.

“Such a beautiful video,” Oppenheim wrote in the comments.

“Well said beautiful,” G Flip added.

READ NEXT: Details About DWTS Pro’s Alleged Affair With His Dance Partner Shared in New Blind