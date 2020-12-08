Chrishell Stause Reveals New Details About Gleb Savchenko Cheating Scandal

Weeks after season 29 of Dancing With the Stars wrapped, the drama between some of the pros and celebrities continues. Chrishell Stause once again weighed in on the Gleb Savchenko cheating scandal.

Stause recently went Instagram official with her new boyfriend Keo Motsepe, who is also a Dancing With the Stars pro, and she opened up on The Viall Files, a podcast hosted by Nick Viall.

The Selling Sunset star said that they made it Instagram official soon after they made it official in reality.

“Soon after we made it official, we went ahead and shared it,” she told Viall.

Stause Says the Rumors Surrounding Her and Savchenko Have Been ‘Annoying’

While speaking with the podcast’s host, Stause talked a bit about what it was like when fans began speculating that she and Gleb Savchenko were having an affair.

The rumors started soon after Savchenko announced that he was getting a divorce from his wife, Elena Samodanova. Samodanova then told press outlets that Savchenko had cheated on her, which is what led to the divorce.

Because the timing lined up with Stause and Savchenko being partnered on Dancing With the Stars and showing plenty of chemistry in the ballroom, Stause said fans made their relationship into something that it wasn’t.

“I feel like it really is annoying because it’s one of those things where, you know, unfortunately, the timing of what he’s going through personally, people want to make it into something it’s not,” she previously said to E! Online. “So we’re just friends.”

Stause Says the Situation With Savchenko Was ‘Tricky’

Now, during the podcast, Stause talked about what it was like to have those kinds of rumors spreading about her while she was figuring out a new relationship.

“It was so stressful at the time,” she told Viall. “I feel like you can only say so much. We both said it was definitely not true. I kind of knew in the back of my head that time will prove this to be not true.”

When it comes to finding new romance with Motsepe, Stause blushed and giggled, though she said she likes keeping her personal life private most of the time.

“I’ve always been such a hopeless romantic,” Stause said. “It’s already hard enough as it is when something is promising…I don’t want to add any more pressure.”

Motsepe and Stause met during season 29 of Dancing With the Stars, and their costars quickly congratulated them when they announced their relationship on social media.

“Love you guys!!!” Savchenko wrote in the comments of Motsepe’s post. Emma Slater, Alan Bersten, Pasha Pashkov, Jeannie Mai, and season 29 winner Kaitlyn Bristowe all also commented on the post. Nev Schulmann, the season 29 runner-up, wrote, “THIS. IS. SO. CUTE.”

They later shared more details of their relationship through their Instagram stories, from photos and videos of them at the gym together to stories of them just spending time together, one where Motsepe wrote, “I will always make you smile.”

