‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cast Member Accused of Being Mistress to Pro

After Dancing With the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko announced that he was getting divorced from his wife Elena Samodanova, fans began to speculate about reasons, and some seemed to believe that Savchenko cheated on his wife with one of his Dancing With the Stars partners.

Viewers of DWTS were quick to point the finger at the relationship between Savchenko and actress Chrishell Stause, citing their chemistry on the dance floor as evidence of infidelity. Stause, however, vehemently denies those rumors.

“It is unfortunate that this has caused rumors to swirl about my personal life,” she said in an Instagram story. “Having gone through a public split myself, I would not wish this on anyone.”

Stause Denies Allegations of a Romantic Relationship

Stause went on to deny any allegations facing her of a romantic relationship with Savchenko.

“As you can imagine, countless hours of training and dance rehearsals created a strong supportive friendship, but nothing more,” she wrote. “I wish nothing but the best for both Gleb and Elena during this unfortunate time.”

During her time on season 29 of Dancing With the Stars, Stause and Savchenko became close. After she was eliminated, she wrote a thank you to the professional dancer on Instagram.

“I got to work with the absolute best. [Gleb] you are so brilliant and so dedicated,” she wrote. “I started this clumsy and awkward and you helped me find my confidence. I know it wasn’t easy-ha! Thank you so much.”

Savchenko’s Wife Alleges “Repeated Infidelity”

In a new interview with People magazine, Samodanova said that Savchenko cheated on her multiple times.

“No wife should ever stand by and watch while another woman gifts her husband expensive presents, lures him out to dinners and seduces him at every turn,” Samodanova told People. “Last night was the final straw, and I can no longer turn my head the other way. My trust in Gleb is irrevocably broken and it is time that I walk away and begin to heal so I can be the best version of myself for my girls.”

Savchenko announced the split on his Instagram.

“It is with a heavy heart that I tell you my wife and I are parting ways after 14 years of marriage,” he wrote. “We still intend to co-parent our wonderful children together who we love so dearly, and we will strive to continue to be the best parents that we can to them. We ask that you respect our family’s need for privacy and healing during this time.”

Savchenko and Samodanova married in 2006, and they have two children. According to The Sun, the two met at a dance studio when Savchenko was in his teens.

Dancing With the Stars airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Says Judge’s Harsh Comments Feel ‘Personal’