DWTS Pro Keo Motsepe Blasted By His Ex

News broke on Friday, February 26 that after three months of dating, Dancing With the Stars professional dancer Keo Motsepe and season 29 celebrity contestant Chrishell Stause had split. Initially, sources said that the split was amicable and that Motsepe and Stause “are still friendly and cordial.”

But Stause took issue with the way one source characterized the breakup and she fired back in an Instagram story. Here’s what you need to know.

Stause Blasted Motsepe and Called Him a Liar

When the news broke, sources told E! Online that the breakup “wasn’t a messy breakup, [it] just wasn’t the right fit or right timing.” But a different source told People, “Keo is heartbroken. He enjoyed his time with Chrishell and was 100 percent in it. He’s had a tough time with his mom’s passing, but he really wanted to make his relationship with Chrishell last.”

Motsepe’s mother passed away in early January. At the time he said in an Instagram live, “Woke up this morning to the most painful news ever. I lost the queen of my heart.”

In response to the quotes in People, Stause wrote on her Instagram story, “OK, I TRULY wanted to keep this drama-free, but playing the victim and bringing your mom into it is a step too far for me. Taking the high road is overrated sometimes. I was also 100 percent in it as well, until revelations told to me recently have made me question if you could even order a coffee without lying.”

Stause did not elaborate on what those revelations were, she simply followed that message up with a link to an article titled “Liar, Liar: How to Break Free From Habitual Lying.”

In the comments, followers accused her of not being fair to Motsepe, with one writing, “I know ur upset but this isn’t from his own mouth, who knows who this person is and if this is an accurate representation of his feelings…”, to which Stause replied, “I gathered all the facts before I posted. Don’t worry. I know exactly where it came from.”

Another follower wrote, “I think you’re too mature for all this. It’s best to ignore it, this kind of comes off childish.” To that, Stause said that she has the receipts, though what they are is still unknown.

“Yes, I am aware,” replied Stause. “If I end up alone with cats — it was worth it. But I am also human and not a robot. When you are the ass in the breakup and then the other person tries to let you save face and take the high road publicly… probably best not to poke a bear holding receipts. I will try to be a better person tomorrow. Today wasn’t the day.”

Stause Recently Lost Her Mom As Well and Also Went Through a Very Public Divorce

This past year has been full of challenges for Stause. She lost her mom to a long battle with lung cancer back in July, writing on Instagram at the time, “In disbelief that you are gone. Feeling just about every emotion, but I find comfort knowing Dad is up there taking care of you and showing you the ropes like only he could. Absolutely heartbreaking watching you take your last labored breath, but there is a peace knowing you two are together again, free from the pain that plagued your time here.”

Stause also went through a very public divorce from actor Justin Hartley. The two were together nearly six years, married for two years, before splitting in late 2019. Hartley filed for divorce in November 2019 — according to Stause during an episode of Selling Sunset, he informed her about the divorce via a text message. The divorce was finalized in January 2021.

Dancing With the Stars has not yet officially been renewed for season 30, but if ABC does renew it, expect it to premiere in September 2021.

