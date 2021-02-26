A DWTS Couple Has Broken Up

It sounds like one Dancing With the Stars couple is no longer going strong — according to E! Online, Chrishell Stause and Keo Motsepe have split. Here’s what you need to know about their whirlwind romance and split.

A Source Said The Decision Was Mutual

According to E! sources close to the situation, Stause and Motsepe mutually agreed to end their relationship, which began three months ago when Stause was competing on Dancing With the Stars. The insider said they split “very recently” and added, “They may get back together but likely, at this point, they won’t.”

A second source echoed those sentiments and added, “They had a fun time together but in the end, decided it would be best if they part ways. They are still friendly and cordial. It wasn’t a messy breakup, just wasn’t the right fit or right timing.”

Motsepe was not Stause’s partner on season 29. She was paired with Gleb Savchenko and there were rumors that she and Savchenko became involved when he and his wife announced in November that they were divorcing.

However, after the season wrapped, Motsepe and Stause went public with their relationship and even went on vacation to Mexico with Savchenko and his new girlfriend, Cassie Scerbo, with whom he has also since split.

As recently as Valentine’s Day, Motsepe and Stause were gushing about each other on social media. Motsepe posted a photo of her on February 14 captioned, “Verified

I LOVE YOU BABY happy Valentine’s Day.”

Fans Were Calling Stause a Homewrecker When They Thought She Was Involved With Savchenko

Fellow season 29 dancer Kaitlyn Bristowe confirmed that Motsepe and Stause were involved behind the scenes of the show on an episode of the “Chicks In the Office” podcast, defending Stause and the fans who were calling her a homewrecker.

In the interview, Bristowe said that a “small group” of celebs and pro dancers would hang out all the time at Motsepe’s house.

This one small group of us was being safe and we were still trying to be really smart about it, so there were a couple of times we’d go over to Keo’s house and Chrishell would be there and it was always so interesting because with Gleb was her partner and that whole divorce happening — it’s so sad that women always jump to the pretty girl who definitely was a homewrecker and the whole time I’m like, ‘if you only knew,’” said Bristowe.

She added, “[Chrishell] and Keo clearly had a crush on each other. I felt so bad for Chrishell going through all those rumors because Gleb is a good friend of hers and Keo’s best friend and they would all hang out with Gleb’s wife.”

Additionally, Stause said she was “saddened” about Savchenko’s split from his wife, according to Cosmopolitan.

“I am so saddened by the news of Gleb and Elena’s split,” she wrote on Instagram. “It is unfortunate that this has caused rumors to swirl about my personal life. Having gone through a public split myself, I would not wish this on anyone.”

Stause was referring to her very public divorce from actor Justin Hartley. Stause previously told Bristowe that she’d be open to being The Bachelorette — which she almost was at one point a decade ago — so maybe now is her chance. Bristowe is in favor of it, saying on her podcast, “I would be so happy if you were the Bachelorette, oh my gosh I would poop my pants, That would be the most incredible choice they’ve ever made. I just think you would be strong enough to handle production and that kind of thing. I think you’d be so great on TV.”

Dancing With the Stars has not yet officially been renewed for season 30, but if ABC does renew it, expect it to premiere in September 2021.

READ NEXT: Val Chmerkovskiy Addressed the Rumor He Was Dating Partner Kelly Monaco