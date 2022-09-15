‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alum Scores Movie Role

“Dancing With the Stars” alum and “Selling Sunset” star Chrishell Stause scored a new role in a Lifetime movie.

Stause announced the role on Instagram, writing, “I’m so excited to announce that I’m currently filming a @lifetimetv upcoming movie, inspired by the best-selling true crime novel written by Ann Rule, A Rose for Her Grave! You will get to see me in a way you definitely haven’t before.”

Stause previously starred in the soap operas “The Young and the Restless,” “All My Children,” and “Days of Our Lives.”

According to People, Stause will star alongside Colin Egglesfield and Laura Ramsey. The movie is based on “A Rose for Her Grave,” and it follows serial killer Randy Roth as well as the woman who caught him.

“Following the death of her husband, single mom Cindy finally finds love again with mechanic Randy Roth, but her wedded bliss soon turns dark when she discovers another side of Randy,” the description of the film reads, per People. “Despite the pleas of her best friend Lori to leave her marriage, Cindy never gets that opportunity after she drowns during a trip to a lake with Rany and the kids. Emotionless following Cindy’s death, Randy orders her immediate cremation, takes custody of Cindy’s kids and attempts to collect on her life insurance policy.”

Stause is playing the character Lori.

Stause Posted ‘Thirst Traps’ After Announcing the Movie

After announcing her role in the movie, Stause took to Instagram to post thirst traps.

“When being in cargo pants/chinos…? all week makes you feel like posting a shameless thirst trap,” she wrote. “This dress really goes with my lipstick. From fem bot to art teacher. Get you a girl that can do both.”

In the movie, Stause’s character wears much more conservative clothing, as is evidenced by her post where she wears khakis, a full-coverage shirt with a button-up over it. In the post, Stause wears a skin-tight satin dress that shows plenty of skin.

Stause’s film is set to debut in 2023 and was produced by Jeff Tinnell and Robert Tinnell. It was executive producer by Conor Allyn and Benjamin Anderson, who also wrote the movie.

The Network Will Produce Another of Rule’s Books as a Movie

In the same announcement, the network announced that they would be making Rule’s “Last Chance, Last Dance” true crime collection book into a movie titled “Desperate Hours.”

According to People, the description reads, “Adapted from Ann Rule’s ‘Last Chance, Last Dance’ true crime collection, ‘Desperate Hours’ follows Val (Samantha Mathis), a mother who finds herself and her young children held hostage by Denny (Harrison Thomas) when he forces his way into her house after committing murder earlier that day.”

It continues, “In order to save them and her husband Mark (David Conrad), who was due home at any moment, Val offers to drive Denny wherever he wants and becomes his unwilling accomplice as he goes on a rampage of destruction. Despite the traumatic events, Val builds a rapport with her captor and uses the relationship to help save the lives of bystanders, herself and even the life of her captor.”

