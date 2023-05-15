‘DWTS’ Alum Marries Partner in Surprise Wedding

“Selling Sunset” star Chrishell Stause is a married woman.

Stause revealed via Instagram on May 10 that she and her partner, nonbinary Australian singer, and drummer G Flip, tied the knot after a year of dating. Stause’s rep confirmed the marriage to Entertainment Weekly.

Stause’s post featured G Flip’s new song, “Be Your Man,” and contained a series of pictures.

The last image showed the singer in a tuxedo and Stause wearing a wedding dress. G Flip, 28, and Stause, 41, kissed, and the Los Angeles real estate agent held up a bouquet of flowers.

“Love doesn’t always go as planned… Sometimes it’s immeasurably better,” Stause wrote.

“If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest & most talented hard-working people out there,” she said.

In the comments section, G Flip — who uses they/them pronouns — wrote a message to their partner. “My darling, I adore and love you with all my heart. These are the sweetest words and this is cutest little edit,” they said. “You make me so happy ❤️ thank you.”

In a post on their page, G Flip said they had received well wishes after announcing their marriage. “Thank you to everyone giving the song some love and for sending @chrishell.stause and myself beautiful messages 🌹,” they said. “Thank you everyone for being so kind 🙂.”

The wedding was a shock to fans, who didn’t know Stause and G Flip were engaged.

This is Stause’s second marriage. She was married to “This Is Us” star Justin Hartley from 2017 to 2021, People reported. Hartley first filed for divorce in 2019, according to the outlet.

Stause appeared on season 29 of “DWTS” in September 2020 and was paired with Gleb Savchenko. She briefly dated professional dancer Keo Motsepe in early 2021 after meeting on the series, but they split after three months, according to People.

By summer 2021 Stause began dating her boss, real estate mogul Jason Oppenheim, Us Weekly wrote. But they split before Christmas of that year, according to the publication.

How Did Stause and G Flip Meet?

At the season 5 reunion of “Selling Sunset,” Stause confirmed she was dating G Flip.

At the time, she acknowledged their 13-year age difference.

“You don’t get to choose where you meet someone. You don’t get to choose when you meet someone in their life,” Stause said, according to the Los Angeles Times. “So recently, I’ve met someone that is in a different place in their life as well. I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me. Their name is G Flip.”

Stause said she met G Flip for the first time in October 2021 through “Dance Money” Singer Tones and I, according to an interview the “Selling Sunset” star gave to Vogue Australia in January 23. Stause helped Tones and I find a home in Los Angeles, and in turn, the singer invited her to a concert. G Flip was performing at the concert and that’s where they first met Stause, according to what the Netflix star told Vogue Australia.

Stause told Vogue Australia they shared their first kiss in January 2022 after Stause got stood up by her partner. The “Selling Sunset” star said they remained friends until Stause helped G Flip find a house in Los Angeles. The Netflix personality said she was supposed to appear on a dating show to find love with a man, but she said she was falling in love with G Flip, who she had considered her friend.

“It was the best ‘no’ I’ve ever given,” Stause told Vogue Australia about turning down the gig so she could pursue a relationship with G Flip. “That would’ve been a great opportunity to find someone. But this is what I was trying to find.”

Will G Flip Appear on ‘Selling Sunset’?

Stause’s fans will have an opportunity to get to see G Flip on “Selling Sunset.”

G Flip said they weren’t sure how Netflix would portray them, but they had a conversation with producers about LGBTQA+ representation and decided to participate.

“I was not sure what my place would be or what they wanted to do with me,” they told Tudum on May 10, 2023. “Then, we had a conversation about representation for queer people in the media and representation for nonbinary people, and we thought, ‘You know what? I’ll be involved.’ We just want something to reflect our beautiful relationship and for it to not get misconstrued.”

“I’m just such not a dramatic human being,” they continued to the outlet. “I don’t like conflict or fighting. I’m just not that guy.”

Season 6 of “Selling Sunset” airs May 19 on Netflix.