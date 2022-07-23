DWTS Alum Flashes Diamond Ring Kicking Engagement Rumors Into High Gear

A “Dancing With the Stars” alum was spotted wearing a sparkly diamond ring while celebrating her birthday, leading many to believe that she had gotten engaged.

Rumors started flying after photos and videos of Chrishell Stause at a surprise party were posted on her Instagram account. The “Selling Sunset” star revealed that he ex-boyfriend Jason Oppenheim arranged a special dinner for her 41st birthday.

“I have the BEST friends,” she captioned an Instagram post which included several memories from the evening.

“So my actual bday is Thursday July 21st, & thought I was just going to dinner with @emmahernan. Bday elves Emma & @jasonoppenheim coordinated the absolute BEST early bday surprise! I walked in and only saw @theninaparker at first & just was excited she was at the same restaurant. The video of me realizing makes me laugh so much-had no clue -you guys are GOOD!” she continued, adding that this was the first-ever surprise party she was ever thrown.

Several fans pointed out that Stause was wearing a ring on that finger and wondered if she had gotten engaged to her partner G Flip.

Stause’s Rep Has Confirmed That She Isn’t Engaged

The comments section of Stause’s post filled with people asking about the ring on her finger.

“She’s wearing a ring on her finger… something we should know about?!” one person questioned.

“Did I miss an engagement announcement? Is that a diamond ring?” read another comment.

“Was about to comment the SAME THING,” a third Instagram user added.

Despite how it may look, Stause and G Flip are not engaged. “They are in fact not engaged,” a rep for Stause told Us Weekly, adding that the bauble was “just a ring and nothing else.”

G Flip Was in Australia & Unable to Attend the Party

Several people were quick to notice that there were a couple of important people missing from the party. The first was G Flip, whom Stause has been dating since October 2021.

“Happy early bday darling,” G Flip commented on Stause’s post, adding a red heart emoji. Stause responded to let G Flip know that they were “soooo missed.”

Although the two aren’t engaged, Stause seems incredibly happy in her relationship.

“Everyone is different but for them, they really feel like they are a mix and they identify on both sides of male, female. So that’s one of those things I personally find such a beautiful mix. I think it’s probably why we did connect on such a deep level so quickly,” Stause said on her Instagram Stories in May 2022, according to People magazine.

“I know some of you won’t understand this or agree with this but for me, it is about the person. It is about their heart. Yes, there’s that part of you that’s what you’re attracted to. But for me, I am attracted to masculine energy. And I don’t really care what the physical form is,” she added.

The other person noticeably absent from the get together was Mary Fitzgerald who appeared to be in Miami at the time of the soiree.

