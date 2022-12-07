‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alum Sounds Off on Awards Show

“Dancing With the Stars” alum and “Selling Sunset” star Chrishell Stause is not happy with the People’s Choice Awards.

After the ceremony, the star took to Twitter to expose what she says is an injustice done by the show.

“I am on the sauce a bit so I will prob regret this later,” she wrote. “BUT people’s choice didn’t allow me to bring my partner to the awards. I could ONLY bring a plus 1 if it was a cast member. Wtf. Sure this means I will never be nominated again but honestly fu.”

In another tweet, she wrote, “EVERY single cast member invited and some had plus ones. I was nominated for best realty star and yet they said NO. Again fu.”

Stause alleges that she didn’t know until she got to the awards that her costars had received plus ones.

Stause Says She Was ‘Fighting’ With the Show

G isn’t in the country so ended up not being able to go anyway but we only realized that recently. Up until a few days ago I was fighting to get them in and only to see everyone invited. Gtfoh — Chrishell Stause (@Chrishell7) December 7, 2022

Stause’s tirade against the show continued in subsequent tweets.

She and her significant other, G Flip, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, went public with their relationship in May 2022.

“G isn’t in the country so ended up not being able to go anyway but we only realized that recently. Up until a few days ago I was fighting to get them in and only to see everyone invited. Gtfoh,” Stause tweeted.

She added, “If you are going to invite the whole cast of #sellingsunset @peopleschoice awards then why did my plus one HAVE to be a cast member or other wise told I do not get a plus one..?? If no other cast invited then that would make sense but…” She included a gif saying “What was the reason?!”

Lastly, the star acknowledged that there are “bigger issues.”

“I get it- there are WAY bigger issues. But these are the things people normally don’t say out loud unless they have multiple correspondence receipts and have had one too many tequilas and dgaf,” she wrote.

Her costar, Davina Portraz, shared that she was also not able to bring a guest, writing, “I wanted top bring someone too but couldn’t.”

Stause’s Ex-Boyfriend & Costar Brought His Girlfriend

Stause’s ex-boyfriend and costar, Jason Oppenheim, attended the awards show with his girlfriend, Marie-Lou Nurk.

On the reunion special of “Selling Sunset,” in May, Stause, 40, confirmed that she is currently in a relationship with G Flip, who is an Australian singer.

“I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They’re nonbinary, so they go by they/them,” Stause said in the interview. “And they are an extremely talented musician.”

Stause said during the special that she was supposed to be in one of G Flip’s videos, which led to them connecting and starting their relationship.

“It started because I was just going to be in their video,” she shared. “And it’s just this chaotic love story. I come from soaps, I love acting. And with the job that we have, I don’t always get to do it. At first of course I was like, yes, let’s do that.”

She is set to be in the music video for G Flip’s song “Get Me Outta Here,” which, according to Instagram, will be posted on May 13. Stause shared a bit of the video during the reunion, which featured the couple kissing.