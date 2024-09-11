DWTS Star Suggests She’ll Quit Gig: ‘I’m Disheartened’

A“Dancing with the Stars” contestant has voiced her frustrations over the newest season of her show, even suggesting it might be time for her to walk away. DWTS season 29 contestant Chrishell Stause has been a part of “Selling Sunset” since its first season. However, she suggested she might leave rather than remain on the cast for season 9.

Is Stause really ready to leave her long-time show? She admitted it was a difficult question for her to answer right now.

Chrishell Stause Says Things Have to Change on ‘Selling Sunset’

Stause did an interview with Entertainment Tonight after Netflix released season 8 of “Selling Sunset.”

Frustrations she spoke out about regarding the new season led her to imply she’s leaving “Selling Sunset.” She admitted it’s a difficult situation right now, though.

The “Selling Sunset” star and “Dancing with the Stars” alum told Entertainment Tonight, “There’s nothing I want more than to be proud of a project, and openly and happily publicize it and have everybody watch it.”

She continued, “It’s so stressful when you’re promoting something that is so degrading to and damaging to your best friend. I’m just really conflicted with the show.”

Stause also said, “I think a lot of things are going to have to change. Right now, I’m disheartened and we’ll see what happens.”

As the media outlet shared, the latest conflict developed after “Selling Sunset” cast member Nicole Young suggested Emma Hernan had an affair with a married man.

When Stause watched the episode involving that storyline, she took to her Instagram Stories.

In the first Instagram Story, Stause posted a photo of “The Game of Thrones” character Daenerys Targaryen. She wrote, “Someone needs to take my phone bc… Are we still giving air time to LIARS that just want air time??”

Then, Stause posted, “I will NEVER work on a show with her on it again. I would rather be sued.”

Stause’s note continued, “(Disclaimer when you watch: just know she spews a disgusting lie about a bestie that is categorically FALSE and SUPER damaging. It is NOT TRUE).”

Finally, she wrote, “@done_and_done_productions and you are disgusting for blindsiding her with this to see with the world instead of letting her at LEAST defend herself with the TRUTH.”

Stause Said She Was Quite Offended on Her Friend’s Behalf

In her interview with Entertainment Tonight, Stause provided context for those Instagram Stories.

“Listen, love it or hate it, I have a hard time not wearing my heart on my sleeve. And I really was offended on behalf of my friend Emma that a narrative was being told about her that she wasn’t given a chance to defend.”

She added, “Emma has all the receipts… It’s just hard to watch your friend and be so disheartened… I just really want to support her because I know what it feels like to be on the end of Nicole’s lies and attacks.”

While Stause hasn’t firmly decided whether or not she’ll return to “Selling Sunset” if Netflix orders a ninth season, fans took to Reddit to share their thoughts.

One “Selling Sunset” fan commented, “Everyone deserves a friend like Chrishell. She’s a true ride or die!”

“For real she is that girl and I love it. That is a friend everyone needs in their corner cause that’s the friend you’ll have for the next 30+ years,” added another fan.

“Let’s be honest here, I don’t think Chrishell would stand by anyone who had an affair. She’s standing by her friend because her friend, at least as far as we know, is being lied about in a public forum,” someone else wrote.

“Oh wow so Chrishell has made an ultimatum! Wow I’m proud of her honestly to say her or me,” read a separate Redditor’s comment.

“Chrishell throws a tantrum at the end of every season saying she won’t come back. She loves the paycheck. She’ll be back. Let’s be real, it’s her only lifeline in terms of funds,” a different Reddit user countered.