DWTS Alum Calls Out Publications for Making Her Sound Unsuccessful

A former ”Dancing with the Stars” contestant fired back at publications that made it seem as though she is not good at her job.

Chrishell Stause was a competitor on the 29th season of DWTS alongside pro partner Gleb Savchenko. The TV star is best known for her acting roles on the soap operas “All My Children” and “Days of Our Lives,” and for her stint on the reality show, “Selling Sunset,” per IMDb.

Stause is a successful real estate agent for the Oppenheim Group brokerage firm that is featured on the Netflix hit, but a recent headline made it seem as though she isn’t doing her job.

Here’s what you need to know:

Chrishell Stause Blasted Publications That Insinuated She’s Only Sold 7 Homes in Her Career

In a post on her Instagram story on August 16, Stause expressed frustration over a recent headline about her.

“I’m here waiting to go on set and I’m looking at the Internet and y’all are some shady b****es,” she said in a video posted to her social media account. ”I was asked how much real estate I’ve sold this year so far. I admitted I’ve gone kind of slow because I’ve enjoyed having a little bit of a break. I said as of June I think I’ve sold about seven homes. This year. And now the headline is ‘Chrishell Admits That she’s Only Sold 7 Homes in Real Estate.’

“This year. A**holes,” Stause added.

“Other publications turning my interview into clickbait!” she wrote.

The interview that was twisted was published by W magazine. In a Q&A with the mag, the “Selling Sunset” star said, “As of June, I think I’ve done seven deals so far in real estate [this year]. It’s not a ton of deals. I obviously could be doing a lot more if that were my sole focus, but it isn’t. I try to only take the jobs that are going to be filming on the show, or involve people I’ve worked with in the past.

Stause also revealed that she was excited to spend more time on her acting career and added, “I would never be good at a nine-to-five, anyway.”

But some publications, including People magazine, recapped the interview with headlines that claimed, “Chrishell Stause Says She’s Sold 7 Homes.”

“This YEAR. I know what you tried to do here @people,” Stause tweeted.

Stause also asked E! News to edit a headline that originally teased, “You May Be Surprised How Many Homes Chrishell Stause Has Actually Sold.”

Chrishell Stause Thanked the Mags For Correcting the Mistake & Explained Why It Was So Important to Her

After she called out the misleading headline, Stause gave fans an update on her Instagram story.

“They are editing it to my full answer so it can’t be misinterpreted again,” she wrote. “Until then, thankful because it reminded me I have a commission check waiting for me at the office.”

“Context matters,” she added. “Thanks for everyone who corrected the story and headline.”

Stause, who explained that she doesn’t post all of her real estate listings online because some of her clients are private, later posted an updated video to explain why she even addressed the clickbait headline.

“Because it’s important that they change it if it’s incorrect,” she said. “And because that’s my business. And I’m sure if you guys put a lot of time and effort into your business it would matter too. So I don’t really don’t care if people are making fun of something superficial about me. But my business, I’m going to have to correct you on that.”

In her 2022 memoir, “Under Construction,” Stause revealed that she obtained her real estate license in 2016 and hinted that her first deal was for her former husband, actor Justin Hartley.

“It took me over a year to close my first deal, and that deal was actually representing my then-fiancé́ in the purchase of his house,” she wrote. “My first sale was a cute home in the Valley in LA. It was a little over a million dollars, so small money by ‘Selling Sunset’ standards, but it was a big deal for me.”

