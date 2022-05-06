DWTS Alum Reveals New Relationship: ‘Chaotic Love Story’

“Selling Sunset” star and former “Dancing With the Stars” contestant Chrishell Stause has confirmed that she’s in a new relationship following her split from coworker Jason Oppenheim.

On the reunion special of “Selling Sunset,” Stause, 40, confirmed that she is currently in a relationship with G Flip, an Australian singer.

“I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They’re nonbinary, so they go by they/them,” Stause said in the interview. “And they are an extremely talented musician.”

Stause Says She & G Flip Connected After a Video

Stause said during the special that she was supposed to be in one of G Flip’s videos, which led to them connecting and starting their relationship.

“It started because I was just going to be in their video,” she shared. “And it’s just this chaotic love story. I come from soaps, I love acting. And with the job that we have, I don’t always get to do it. At first of course I was like, yes, let’s do that.”

She is set to be in the music video for G Flip’s song “Get Me Outta Here,” which, according to Instagram, will be posted on May 13. Stause shared a bit of the video during the reunion, which featured the couple kissing.

“It was so much fun, we had such a blast,” Stause shared. “Not everyone’s gonna be ready for it, but I think it’s great. I think it’s amazing, the song is amazing.”

Stause has been commenting on each of the singer’s Instagram posts with flirty comments for over a month. Four weeks ago, she wrote, “Taking the US by storm but we know we need to share-go kick ass & then come back bc it’s just the beginning! 😎❤️‍🔥😘” on one snap.

Eight weeks ago, Stause commented, “How do you make us emotional and horny at the same time?? Your power 🤯😉👏❤️‍🔥” on a clip from the song “Gay 4 Me.”

According to Page Six, the couple split after Oppenheim shared that he did not want children in the near future, but Stause did not want to wait any longer.

Stause Says She Nearly Quit ‘Selling Sunset’ After Her Divorce

In an interview on the “Lipstick on the Rim” podcast, Stause revealed that she almost quit “Selling Sunset” after she was told by her ex-husband Justin Hartley that he wanted a divorce.

“That was obviously very humiliating and the fact that I still had to film a reality show, it was either that or quit,” she said on the podcast episode. “But all of a sudden, I just lost everything, and I didn’t want to lose the one thing that I worked really hard to have, which was my job and a new career, and so I pushed through.”

In the podcast episode, Stause said she’s proud of herself for sharing her story.

“That show coming out [and] people then connecting with me in the middle of [the coronavirus] pandemic and sharing their stories with me has completely changed my mindset of being open about things versus not,” she said. “I think transparency is so much better than trying to pretend your life is perfect.”

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 Cast: Fans Share Wish Lists