DWTS Alum Accuses Producers of Manipulating Her Storyline

Chrishell Stause is not happy with her producers. The “Dancing With the Stars” alum spoke out about the production team on her Netflix reality show “Selling Sunset,” which is currently filming its sixth season.

According to Us Weekly, in a now-expired Instagram story shared in March 2023, Stause, 41, wrote: “The way reality TV producers manipulate things to create a narrative. Sucks to not be able to be proud of what you’re working on.”

Stause included a snake and trashcan emoji and tagged the production company Done and Done Productions. In a second post, she tagged three “Selling Sunset” producers as she threatened to “collect receipts” in case they are needed. The luxury realtor then warned Done and Done to “scrap this fake narrative bc don’t forget we have voices too.”

“Viewers do NOT want manufactured drama,” she added.

Chrishell Stause Said the Cast Will Need “Therapy” After Filming Season 6

It’s unclear what “fake narrative” Stause is referring to. The aftermath of her split from her boss, Jason Oppenheim, could be an upcoming storyline. But most of Stause’s drama on “Selling Sunset” has come with her co-star Christine Quinn, and at one point she did have to get production involved.

In a 2021 interview with Vulture, Stause accused Quinn of planting a fake story about her divorce from actor Justin Hartley right after her mom, Ranae Stause, died. “She tried to plant a false story when I was going through my divorce and I had to have both sides confirm that it wasn’t true and then threaten legal action,” Stause said of Quinn at the time. “They had to pull it, but to try and even put that out there at a time where everybody was wondering what happened and I lost my mom—to me that’s so below the belt.”

But in August 2022, Quinn announced she was leaving the show after five seasons, TMZ reported. That means Stause’s season 6 drama is with one of her other co-stars.

In a March 2023 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Stause said filming for season 6 is “in the can” and that the show will be back on Netflix soon. “We all need therapy,” she added of the upcoming season.

In addition to Stause, the new season will include Mary Fitzgerald, Heather El Moussa, Davina Potratz, Amanza Smith, Emma Hernan, and Jason and Brett Oppenheim. Newcomers Bre Tiesi and Nicole Young will also be on the cast, according to Us Weekly.

Chrishell Stause Has Admitted She’s Sometimes Annoyed at Herself on “Selling Sunset”

Stause previously agreed with critics who are annoyed by her personality on the Netflix reality show that she has starred in since 2019.

“Honestly, same,” she tweeted in January 2022. She added that her experience as an actress — she appeared on several soap operas, including “All My Children” and “The Young & the Restless” — before obtaining her real estate license and starting a new career as a realtor is also to blame for how she comes off on reality TV.

“I think years of auditioning clicks a weird part of my brain when speaking to camera to be ‘ON,’” the “Selling Sunset” star admitted. “I am working on it. …By the time we’re canceled, I’ll get it.”

