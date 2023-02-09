‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alum Undergoes Surgery

Reality TV star and “Dancing With the Stars” alum Chrishell Stause revealed on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, that she underwent surgery.

“Had a minor surgery today and had a large ovarian cyst removed,” she posted on her Instagram Stories along with a hospital selfie. “Thank you Dr. Hakakha for taking such good care of me. Feeling good and being looked after by my [love]. If you have bad unexplained cramps, don’t ignore it!”

In the accompanying photo, Stause wears a cap, mask, and hospital bracelet. She pulled down the mask to reveal a slight smile.

According to the Mayo Clinic, ovarian cysts occur in or on the ovary and are sacs filled with fluid. They are common in women and usually cause no pain and resolve on their own. When they rupture or become twisted, however, they may need to be treated by a doctor. Symptoms can include pelvic pain, bloating, and fullness or pressure in the belly.

Stause’s Partner G Flip Will Make an Appearance on ‘Selling Sunset’

Stause and her partner, Australian musician G Flip, went public with their relationship in May 2022, and they both received a lot of “trolling” online afterward. G Flip is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns.

“Of course, we had supportive messages, but it was an unbelievable flood of trolling,” Stause told Vogue Australia in January 2023 as part of a joint interview with G Flip. “Every day I’m seeing, like, three positive comments and then hundreds of puke emojis and midlife crisis comments. At first, it felt so heavy, like, ‘What have you done?’ because it brought all this negativity to G’s life.”

G Flip is set to appear on season 6 of Stause’s Netflix reality show, “Selling Sunset,” as a “minor cameo,” they revealed in the interview. Season 5 of the show took place when Stause and her costar and ex-boyfriend Jason Oppenheimer broke up.

Oppenheimer and Stause appear to be on good terms, as the former commented on her Instagram post about the interview with Vogue Australia with clapping emojis.

“Thank you to @vogueaustralia for taking the time to listen and for allowing us to feel comfortable in opening up. … I could not possibly have more pride in the person next to me in these photos,” Stause wrote alongside photos of she and G Flip lounging on a beige couch together. “To the ones having a hard time understanding, please take the time to read the article before you comment.”

Stause Was the ‘Healthiest’ She’s Ever Been After ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Stause has been open with her followers about her health. In 2020 during her time on “Dancing With the Stars,” she told Women’s Health that she was the “healthiest” she’d ever been.

“I’m the healthiest I’ve ever been,” she told the outlet at the time, adding that she got a lot of new muscles from competing on the show, though she didn’t restrict her eating to get there.

“I was a vegetarian for so many years, but I don’t put a label on it now,” she told the outlet. “I try not to eat meat, but I’m not saying that I’m vegetarian or vegan. I love animals, so I try and eat with a conscience.”

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 on Disney+.”