DWTS Alum’s Ex Throws Surprise Birthday Party For Her: PHOTOS

Chrishell Stause was a contestant on the 29h season of ”Dancing with the Stars” where she landed in 7th place with pro partner Gleb Savchenko. The “Selling Sunset” star later made headlines for her romance with DWTS pro, Keo Motsepe, and later, her real estate brokerage boss, Jason Oppenheim.

In May 2022, Stause revealed that she is in a relationship with non-binary Australian singer G flip.

Stause’s birthday is on July 21, but days ahead of that, friends threw her a surprise party to celebrate her 41st. And the biggest surprise was that the gala was thrown by one of her exes.

Here’s what you need to know:

Chrishell Stause’s Ex-Boyfriend Threw Her a Surprise Party

In a post shared on her Instagram page, Stause revealed how her friends pulled off the ultimate surprise. The luxury realtor told fans she thought she was going out to dinner with her friend and “Selling Sunset” co-star Emma Hernan, but that Hernan and her ex, Jason Oppenheim, instead coordinated “the absolute BEST early bday surprise” for her.

Stause revealed that when she walked into the restaurant, she saw her friend Nina Parker and was confused at first and thought her pal just happened to be at the same restaurant as she was.

“The video of me realizing makes me laugh so much-had no clue,” Stause captioned the post. “You guys are GOOD! I love you all SO much!! Had an absolute blast-my 1st ever surprise bday party!”

Stause shared photos from the party, which also included Jason’s twin brother, Brett Oppenheim, and fellow “Selling Sunset” stars Davina Potratz and Amanza Smith. A video showed Stause reacting to the surprise and later wearing a sparkly crown. The group’s birthday song was also featured as a candle-lit dessert was placed in front of the birthday girl. G Flip did not appear to be at the party.

Stause’s followers commented on the post, including her ex-beau.

“We ❤ you Chrishell! So much fun! Can you Uber me some Advil and Pedialyte tho,” Jason Oppenheim wrote.

‘[Jason Oppenheim] Ahahahahaha worth it!,” Stause replied.

Other fans wrote that they love seeing Stause and Oppenheim together.

“Get back together,” one fan wrote.

“You two stop this cat mouse nonsense and get back together already,” another fan agreed. “[Chrishell Stause] Happy early Birthday & it’s obvious that Jason still needs & loves you.”

Other fans thought it was disrespectful to continue to ship Stause and her ex now that she is in a serious relationship with G Flip, whom she met while working on their ‘Get Me Outta Here” music video earlier this year.

In May 2022, Stause blindsided her co-stars and Oppenheim by announcing the romance during the “Selling Sunset” reunion special in May. Oppenheim seemed shocked by the news.

“He’s not mad at Chrishell and he is happy for her from a friend standpoint, but he is just really hurt,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “He has been feeling upset since they broke up, and that’s how he still feels.”

Chrishell Stause’s Ex Went on a Date With a DWTS Pro

Oppenheim seems to have gotten over his relationship with Stause. Before his romance with her, he went on a date with a “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer, Sharna Burgess.

“A mutual friend set us up,” Burgess told Us Weekly. “We went on a lunch date, and then we were just friends…. Great guy, but there wasn’t that connection there.”

Burgess explained that she was “looking for that soulmate stuff,” which she found shortly after with her boyfriend Brian Austin Green. “But Jason is a very cool human, so we’re definitely friends,” the DWTS pro added.

Burgess and Green recently welcomed their first child, Zane Walker Green.

READ NEXT: PHOTOS: Carrie Ann Inaba Throwback Pics