DWTS Alum Publicly Calls Out Co-Star

A ”Dancing with the Stars” alum is fed up with one of her co-stars.

Chrishell Stause, who was a competitor on the 29th season of DWTS alongside pro partner Gleb Savchenko, is a successful real estate agent who also stars on the hit Netflix reality show, “Selling Sunset.” Over the show’s first five seasons, Stause has co-starred with Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae Young, and more as they handle real estate deals for the Oppenheim Group brokerage firm.

Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date, but the series has been renewed for season 6 and 7, according to Us Weekly, and according to Stause, filming for the new season has already started. The former DWTS contestant also teased that one of her co-stars is causing problems.

Chrishell Stause Blasted a Selling Sunset Star

In August 2022, Stause took to her Instagram stories to vent after filming for the upcoming season of “Selling Sunset.”

“The thirst for camera time on season 6 is REAL,” she wrote, as seen in a screenshot posted by Cosmopolitan. “Wow. That was insanity. But also SO transparent. Get your 15 mins girl but leave my business out of it.”

“Of COURSE you have a huge issue with me now—not before—when you have a camera crew around you,” she added. “I hate fake. If you want camera time—JUST SAY THAT. I would have helped you get the right angle.”

Stause also warned the mystery co-star not to “come for” people she loves or her business. She hinted that whoever she was talking about was someone new to the cast, and told fans that they will all see “who is need of attention & willing to throw anyone under the bus to get that 15 mins.”

Chrishell Stause Did Not Reveal Who She Was Talking About, But She Has Feuded With Co-Stars in the Past

While Stause didn’t name her nemesis, there are two newcomers on the “Selling Sunset” cast. According to Deadline, for season 6, Nicole Young and Bri Tiesi will be featured on the new season. Tiesi shares a child with Mariah Carey’s ex, Nick Cannon, while Young appeared on “Selling Sunset” previously when she officiated Fitzgerald’s wedding to Romain Bonnet.

In the past, Stause also butted heads with co-star Christine Quinn. In 2020, Quinn opened up to Page Six about the tense “dynamic” between her and Stause, which started when they competed for a difficult client in the first season of the show. After they got into a blowout fight, Stause snubbed Quinn for a full year. “Everyone is just exhausted by her ignoring me,” Quinn told Page Six, adding that her nemesis has a “brick wall” in “every aspect of her life.”

In August 2022, Quinn announced that she would not be returning for “Selling Sunset.” Stause’s ex-boyfriend and boss, Jason Oppenheim, hinted at drama for the upcoming season, even with the departure of Quinn. Oppenheim told TMZ, “We have two new really strong women, I have zero concerns about… season six and seven being our best. I think there’s going to be interesting dynamics. …It always ends up that each season has more and more drama.”

