DWTS Alum’s Ex-Boyfriend Reacts to Her Surprise Wedding

The ex-boyfriend of a “Dancing With the Stars” alum has reacted after finding out that she secretly got married.

On May 10, 2023, Chrishell Stause, who competed on season 29 of the ballroom dance competition show, announced that she and her girlfriend GFlip tied the knot.

“Love doesn’t always go as planned… Sometimes it’s immeasurably better,” Stause captioned an Instagram Reel, which included some memories the couple has made together over the past year. The very last clip of the video shows Stause and GFlip on their wedding day.

This is the second marriage for Stause, who was married to Justin Hartley from 2017 until 2021.

Dozens of fans took to the comments section of the reality star’s Reel to react, including Stause’s ex-boyfriend — and boss — Jason Oppenheim.

“I am SO excited for this!! You and G are the most inspiring couple and the affection between you both is so pure. I love you two tons and am so lucky to have you both in my life. Congrats!” Oppenheim wrote in the comments.

Fans Praised Jason Oppenheim for His Support of Chrishell Stause’s Relationship

Stause and Oppenheim dated for a period of time after she wrapped up on “Dancing With the Stars.” During her time on the show, she was linked to Gleb Savchenko and Keo Motsepe, and eventually confirmed her romance with the latter. After they broke things off, however, Stause ended up dating Oppenheim.

Stause and Oppenheim took their relationship public during a trip to Europe with some of the “Selling Sunset” cast, according to Us Weekly. Although they seemed to really be into each other, things didn’t end up working out. The main reason was because Stause wanted to have a family and Oppenheim made it clear that he did not.

The two have, however, have remained friends, as evidenced by Oppenheim’s comment on Stause’s post — and fans have reacted.

“I think I just cried at the support you clearly show towards them and vice versa. It’s really beautiful,” one person responded to Oppenheim’s comment.

“You’re such a wonderful friend & an amazing person,” someone else said.

“You are a special guy . Most of us pray for supportive exe’s that are good & supportive friends, above all things,” a third comment read.

Jason Oppenheim Is Dating Marie-Lou Nurk

Oppenheim has also moved on romantically and has been dating Marie-Lou Nurk for nearly one year. The two have been adjusting to a long distance relationship, but seem dedicated to making it work.

During a Q&A on her Instagram Stories on April 25, 2023, Nurk responded to a fan asking how Oppenheim reacted when she told him that she wanted to move back to Paris.

“The truth is, we both knew from the beginning that I would have to move back because of my job, friends, and family being here. Long distance relationships can be tough, but we’re both committed to making it work. We make sure to communicate regularly and make time for each other despite the distance,” she responded, according to People magazine.

“While it’s not always easy, we both believe that our love is worth the effort. I’m grateful to have such a supportive partner who understands my goals and passions. At the end of the day, it’s important to follow your heart and pursue your dreams, even if it means taking risks and facing challenges,” she added.

As far as what the future holds, Oppenheim may be thinking of getting down on one knee.

“He has never considered marriage in a real way before, and now he is. That conversation is still very down the line, but he’s happy with Marie-Lou,” a source told Entertainment Tonight in February 2023.

