DWTS Contender Is Not Wearing Her Wedding Ring Weeks After Getting Married

A “Dancing With the Stars” alum is attempting to squash rumors about any trouble in paradise.

On May 30, 2023, “Selling Sunset” star Chrishell Stause took to her Instagram Stories to explain why she hasn’t been wearing her wedding ring after marrying G Flip in Las Vegas.

“Okay, so in case this is, you know, what the salacious headline was going to be, I’m just going to answer this right now,” Stause said on her Instagram Stories. “I’m happily married. Very happy. But I’m not wearing my ring because I have gained weight. And I am fine with that. Until I get it resized or, we were thinking, now that everyone knows and I can do a real ring without giving anything away, maybe that,” she continued.

“Long story short, if you see me without my ring, listen. I’m living my best life,” she added with a laugh.

Chrishell Stause Called Her Wedding ‘Untraditional’

Stause, who competed on season 29 of “Dancing With the Stars” alongside ballroom pro Gleb Savchenko, and G Flip tied the know in Las Vegas in a surprise ceremony.

Stause casually announced that she was a married woman in an Instagram Reel featuring G’s song, “Be Your Man.” At the very end of the video, Stause included a photo from the couple’s nuptials.

In an interview with Access Daily after the news was shared online, Stause admitted to doing things “untraditional” but admitted to knowing that G was the one very early on.

“It just felt like the perfect mix of fun, excitement and just like a meaningful connection coming together in the most spontaneous yet meaningful way,” she told the outlet.

After Stause and G Flip shared their wedding vows with one another, they went and got them tattooed. The couple decided to keep their vows to themselves, but Stause told Tony Fly and Symon on SiriusXM Hits 1 LA that she got the ink on her ribcage, according to Us Weekly.

Chrishell Stause & G Flip Aren’t Legally Married

Shortly after Stause and G Flip had tied the knot, several media outlets reported that the two weren’t actually legally married because no official documentation had been filed in court.

In her interview with Tony Fly and Symon, Stause explained.

“Well, honestly, I think that everyone is [acting] like that’s the thing. They’re like, ‘Gotcha.’ But to be honest with you, we knew if we did it, we would also hear people say, ‘Oh, you know, G wants a green card.’ Where it’s like G already has a passport, a visa,” Stause said, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“It doesn’t matter what we do for the rest of our lives, we’re gonna hear criticism, so we decided we are always just gonna do exactly what we wanna do and I’m not out here to try and prove people how serious it is or how meaningful it was,” she continued, adding, “if you don’t believe it, I don’t care and that’s the best part. I don’t need your approval.”

