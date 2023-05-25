DWTS Alum on Surprise Wedding: ‘When You Know, You Know’

Reality star and former “Dancing With the Stars” competitor Chrishell Stause married G Flip in Las Vegas. In an interview with Access Daily, Stause explained that the couple wasn’t even engaged when they decided to exchange vows. Stause called the decision “untraditional.”

“It just felt like the perfect mix of fun, excitement and just like a meaningful connection coming together in the most spontaneous yet meaningful way,” Stause explained.

Stause and G Flip were introduced when Stause was set to be in a music video for one of G Flip’s songs.

Here’s what you need to know:

Chrishell Stause Wore a $500 Wedding Dress at Her Vegas Wedding

On May 10, 2023, Stause revealed that she and G Flip made their relationship official.

“Love doesn’t always go as planned… Sometimes it’s immeasurably better,” Stause captioned an Instagram post, which included some memories the couple has shared, the very last being from their Vegas wedding.

In an interview with Fashionista, Stause shared that she had grabbed a dress out of her closet which she wore when she and G Flip exchanged vows.

“[Designer Gemeli Power,] she’s so wonderful. Actually, I was going to an event, and she gave me two versions of the dress, and one was hanging in my closet, because I didn’t end up using it,” Stause told the outlet.

“I wanted to give it back to her, and she was like, ‘Just keep it.’ I think she was surprised to see that I did end up wearing it. I think she was really happy about that. It was a fun Vegas dress to get married in. It looks like I planned that out, but I actually had it in my closet. I felt really confident in it. It’s actually a little iridescent. I love it because she’s an Australian designer who’s the sweetest person,” she added.

G Flip Thanked Fans for Their Support Following Their Wedding

In her interview with Access Daily, Stause said that she and G Flip are planning on celebrating their marriage every year.

Stause and G Flip received a great deal of love, support, and congratulatory messages following their decision to get married.

“Thank you to everyone giving the song some love and for sending @chrishell.stause and myself beautiful messages,” they captioned an Instagram post.

G Flip also announced that they will be heading out on a U.S. Tour and encouraged people to get tickets if they’d like to see a show.

“Yesterday I also announced my first US tour so if you would like to come to a show click the link in bio for presale,” they wrote, adding, “Thank you everyone for being so kind.”

“CANNOT GET ENOUGH OF THIS SONG AND YOU GUYS, too f****** cute. CONGRATS LOVERS!” someone commented on G Flip’s post.

“The world needs a love story that knows no bounds, you guys are the true meaning of ‘love is love,'” someone else wrote.

“Goosebumps!! Freaking beautiful the both of you,” another comment read.

READ NEXT: Jason Oppenheim Reacts to Chrishell Stause’s Surprise Wedding