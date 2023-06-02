DWTS Alum Reveals DMs Amid Ongoing Feud

“Selling Sunset” star Chrishelle Stause shared screenshots of direct messages she exchanged with Nicole Young, the co-star she’s been feeding with on season 6 of the hit Netflix show.

Stause, 41, and Young got into a fight at agent Chelsea Lazkani’s broker’s open after Young accused Stause of being favored by Jason Oppenheim, one of their bosses at The Oppenheim Group, a luxury real estate firm in Los Angeles.

“Hey Lady!” Young started her DM, according to screenshots posted via Instagram by Stause. “To say I’m shocked is the understatement of the year! Mainly because this news came out of the clear f****** blue. Wanted to see if I could take you out to lunch or happy hour sometime this week so I can pick your brain about the countless questions I have about the logistics of the show and also just get your advice on many things show/production related?”

According to People, Young was an agent at the firm for many years, but didn’t appear on the Netflix show until season 6. In the messages, Young called Stause a “pro” and asked for her guidance before becoming a full-time cast member, according to the screenshots posted on Stause’s Instagram.

“[You] have everything show-related figured out, so I’d absolutely love to learn some of your wisdom before jumping into the deep,” Young said per the screen grabs posted on Stause’s Instagram page, adding, “I’m f****** terrified.”

Stause responded: “Ahhhh Nicole! That’s great! Yeah of course!” According to the screenshots posted on social media, Young and Stause planned to get lunch to talk about Young’s new gig.

Stause wrote as the caption on Instagram, “This post goes out to those who love facts.”

Stause has been a member of “Selling Sunset” since it first debuted in 2019.

She went on to compete during season 29 of “DWTS” in the fall of 2020 with Gleb Savchenko as her partner. They were voted off during week eight, according to People.

Young And Stause Dated the Same Person

Both real estate agents dated Oppenheim.

“Selling Sunset” star Amanza Smith told US Weekly that Young and Oppenheim dated more than 10 years ago. Young has been married to her husband, Brandon Young, since 2017, the outlet noted.

Stause dated Oppenheim for five months — from July 2021 until February 2022 — after her split from “DWTS” pro Keo Motsepe. The couple called it quits because Stause was ready to get married and have children, but Oppenheim wasn’t sure that he wanted to be a father, they both said on “Selling Sunset.”

Stause had thought she and Young were friends and noted that nothing happened between herself and Oppenheim three years ago because she was married to her first husband, Justin Hartley, at the time. Hartley filed for divorce in 2019, per Us Weekly, and married her partner, G Flip, in May 2023, according to People.

Stause ‘Expected’ Some ‘Respect’ From Young

Stause was caught off guard when Young sat down to confront her at Lazkani’s broker’s open.

“I had expected a little bit of respect with someone coming new into the group, and she had reached out — and we were great friends before this!” Stause told Entertainment Tonight. “I was excited for her. She asked for advice, and I was trying to help her.”

Young said she was frustrated that three years ago, Stause got credit for sales she completed on the Multiple Listing Service (MLS), a database for properties that are for sale, pending, and have sold. Stause maintains the clients belonged to Opphenheim, and when they sold, Young was the only person who got the commission. So she was confused about why Young was upset with her.

“You could have easily brought this up a million times before, so I just had very little patience from the beginning,” Stause told ET.

The “Selling Sunset” star called Young a “b****” during their confrontation.

“Then she came out with her issue saying that Jason only put me on the listing because he had a crush on me, which again, isn’t much of a point when he’s adding you to way more listings than me,” Stause added to ET, “and you guys also dated.”

Season 6 of “Selling Sunset” is streaming on Netflix.