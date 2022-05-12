DWTS Alum Has Not ‘Recovered’ From Show Injuries Years Later

Christie Brinkley was a celebrity on “Dancing With the Stars” season 28 of the show. She was partnered with Val Chmerkovskiy, and she broke her arm during rehearsals for the show.

The celebrity never even made it into the ballroom for the premiere. She broke her arm in September 2019 after a fall during rehearsals, and she had to pull out.

At the time, Brinkley said that she broke her “arm into 1000 pieces requiring surgery with a metal plate and screws to hold my arm together.”

Now, Brinkley has shared with Hello! Magazine that she has never completely recovered from that injury.

Brinkley Needs a Shoulder Replacement

The star told Hello! that she needs to have surgery on her arm because she hurt her shoulder when she broke her arm during the show.

“When I broke my arm I also did something to my shoulder which has not recovered,” she shared. “I have done a round of MRIs and they told me I need a complete shoulder replacement.”

That doesn’t mean that she’ll be getting surgery right away, however. Instead, she told the outlet that she does not “have time” for the treatment, so instead, she is “looking at stem cell treatments.”

“We’ll see how that goes,” she told the outlet.

After her injury, she opened up about the pain during an episode of “The Talk.”

“I grabbed my wrist, I felt, like, sharp things in my wrist, it was just like I was holding it together,” she told the talk-show hosts. “I immediately said, ‘I’m so sorry, I ruined everything.’ I was having the best time. I was loving every second of it.”

Sailor Brinkley Took Her Spot

During the season, Christie’s daughter, Sailor Brinkley, took her spot.

Later, Christie posted a photo of her broken arm on Instagram to make sure everyone believed that she was actually injured, per Women’s Health.

“It goes against my better judgement to acknowledge haters and conspiracy theorists but because this involves my precious daughter I’m setting the record straight,” Christie wrote at the time. “It’s sad that we live in a time where the truth is not as scintillating as hurtful lies. If it was just me I would have let this roll right off my back, but on #nationaldaughtersday I feel it’s the perfect opportunity to stand up for truth.”

According to Page Six, Wendy Williams later apologized for spreading the conspiracy, though she said she still believed that Brinkley only signed up for the competition in order to fake the injury and then replace herself with her daughter.

“I’m sorry, girl,” she said. “You know I love you, Christie. I see you with your cast. I’m not gonna double down on what I said, but what I will do is apologize if I hurt your feelings. But my opinion still stands.”

Sailor went on to place 9th overall in the competition alongside Val Chmerkovskiy, which meant they made it to week six.

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

READ NEXT: Fans Are Excited After DWTS Pro Witney Carson Posts Dancing Video