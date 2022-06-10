DWTS Alums Christie Brinkley & Sailor Brinkley-Cook Stun Fans in Makeup-Free Selfies

“Dancing With the Stars” alums Christie Brinkley and her daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook left fans stunned with how much they look alike in a series of new photos they took while on vacation.

Here is what fans are saying:

Fans Said That Sailor ‘Has That Brinkley Smile’

Model Christie Brinkley, 68, posted a series of photos of herself and her 23-year-old daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook on a boat while on vacation. The two of them are grinning from ear to ear and Christie wrote, “A couple travel weary but happy Pirates in the Caribbeans!”

In the comments, fans are going nuts over how much the two look alike.

“Mama and her mini me,” wrote one fan. Another added, “Awww. I love to see Christie and her gorgeous children. She was the best supermodel. She’s still the best supermodel imo.”

“Beauties inside and out. Sailor has that Brinkley smile,” wrote a third fan, and a fourth simply wrote, “Twinning!”

“Pure happiness. Happiest girls are indeed the prettiest girls!” wrote another fan, and one added, “You two look more like sisters the way you’re aging! So pretty!”

Sailor is Christie’s third child; her father is Christie’s third ex-husband Peter Cook. Christie also has a daughter named Alexa Ray from her first marriage, to singer Billy Joel, and a son named Jack from her second marriage, which was to Richard Taubman.

Christie’s followers are also big fans of when Alexa Ray makes an appearance on her mom’s Instagram account. Back in February 2022, Christie posted a photo of the two of them having morning coffee together and her fans were gushing.

“Alexa is so beautiful,” wrote one fan, and another added, “Alexa-Ray you are so beautiful! Of course Christie is too! Equally beautiful strong women!”

“You so lucky to get along so well with your daughters,” wrote a third fan.

At Thanksgiving and Christmas 2021, Christie welcomed all three of her children to her home to celebrate the holidays.

Sailor Took Her Mom’s Place on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ When Christie Broke Her Arm

Christie was set to compete on the 28th season of “Dancing With the Stars” alongside partner Valentin Chmerkovskiy. But during rehearsals ahead of the premiere, she tripped and fell, landing on her arm and breaking it, which required surgery, so Sailor stepped in to replace her mother on very short notice.

In a statement at the time, BBC Studios and ABC said, “We wish Christie a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her in the audience, whenever possible, proudly supporting Sailor.”

Sailor and Val would go on to finish in ninth place. After she was eliminated, Sailor penned a lengthy thank-you post to Instagram, saying that “Dancing WIth the Stars” changed her life.

Sailor wrote:

Last night was heartbreaking. I was so not ready for this experience to finish so soon but wow am I grateful for every minute of it! I loved every sweaty moment in the rehearsal studio pushing myself past so many inhibitions and insecurities … then doing something every Monday that I never in a million years thought I could be capable of. It was such a gift, no matter how nervous I was getting up on that stage I’d always look around and think what is my life!? How blessed am I?! This experience changed my whole outlook on life. All my life I let my fears hold me back from anything I wasn’t comfortable with. This experience made me feel unstoppable. … Thank you to everyone for showing me so much love and to all my close friends and family for always believing in me and supporting me. Thank you to the whole crew on DWTS for showing unconditional kindness always. To my cast-mates who quickly became such good friends, thank you for taking me in and being so kind and supportive. I’ll miss you guys! … And a massive thank you to my fearless partner and friend @valentin for everything, for believing in my strengths, for never giving up, for cracking me up every day (i think this photo of us in the studio sums it up) I’ll sincerely miss dancing by your side. But I know it won’t be the last time. I am so grateful to have taken this chance, befriended some really amazing people, had some bucket list experiences and have these stories to tell forever. And I’ll never stop dancing!!!! Feeling so filled with love and gratitude! Thank you!!!

At the time, Christie posted a photo of her daughter dancing as Cinderella and wrote, “Last week my youngest Princess @sailorbrinkleycook became Cinderella on @dancingabc. It seemed like yesterday that I was holding her little hand @disneyland as she timidly approached the beautiful Cinderella to whisper a shy hello. So watching her dance with her dashing partner @valentin was a very emotional moment… well actually I’ve been surprised by all the tears that overwhelm me every time I see my baby dance throughout this whole unexpected adventure!”

Then after Sailor was eliminated, Christie wrote in another post, “Dear Sailor and Val, Thank you for your work that brought us beauty and joy! May you both always have a song in your heart that keeps you dancing with wild abandon thru a grateful life of exhilarating joy! You don’t need to be on a tv show to keep smiling and dancing… and that’s the ultimate prize!”

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season in the fall of 2022 on Disney Plus.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Couple Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert Reveal When They’re Getting Married